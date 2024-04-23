How to craft Animal Treats in LEGO Fortnite

Recruiting and keeping your animals happy requires you to feed them with Animal Treats. Here’s how to do exactly that with the latest LEGO Fortnite update.

LEGO Fortnite update 29.30 is all about quality-of-life improvements to your Village and animals to tame.

Taming animals isn’t too hard, provided you have all the right materials. One such material is Animal Treats, a snack for those hungry creatures.

If you’re looking to build up your farm, you have to start with the animals, including feeding and taming them.

Crafting Animal Treats in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games

Crafting Animals Treats in LEGO Fortnite is a breeze, although you’ll need a few things to cook them up. Firstly, you’ll need a Grill, which can be crafted with 30 pieces of Granite via the Utility section. Secondly, you’ll need the Animal Treat recipe, which is given to you as a reward for crafting the Animal House.

Once you have a Grill crafted and usable, the Animal Treat recipe calls for 5 Vine and 3 Corn. Place it on the Grill, and after a brief wait, the treat will be ready for use.

Using Animal Treats in LEGO Fortnite

Animal Treats are imperative to help animals build trust so you can tame and recruit them. When you find an animal you want to tame, equip the item and interact with an animal. This will build trust, and it will follow you around. Make sure you lead it to your Village and place it in a home to keep it.

After doing that, Animal Treats are important to keeping the animal happy. If they aren’t happy or fed, they’ll leave the home you made for them.

