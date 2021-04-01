Fortnite Bouncy Egg locations: Where to forage & unlock Tactical Quaxes pickaxe - Dexerto

This week’s Legendary Quest in Fortnite Season 6 asks players to forage Bouncy Eggs hidden around The Island, and doing so will unlock the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe.

Fortnite Season 6 has only been out for a few weeks, but there’s already a major event taking part. It’s called Spring Breakout, and it celebrates Easter with a series of new cosmetics and a new one-off tournament, the Spring Breakout Cup.

Even the weekly challenges have an Easter theme, as the Week 3 Legendary Quest requires players to find Bouncy Eggs hidden around The Island. As well as awarding a bunch of XP, completing this quest will unlock the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe.

Here’s all the information you need to know about finding Bouncy Eggs around The Island, completing the Legendary Quest, and unlocking that egg-cellent free pickaxe reward.

Where to find Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite

Bouncy Eggs are new consumable items that will be introduced to Fortnite Season 6 at the same time as the Week 3 Legendary Quest, which goes live on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 7AM PT | 10AM ET | 3PM BST.

They’re essentially colorful Easter eggs, but when eaten they give a very special effect that will no doubt make them super popular; as well as increasing your shield, Bouncy Eggs give you low gravity, meaning you can jump higher and further.

Finding them is quite easy, as they’ll appear in chests and even as floor loot around The Island. This means there’s no special method required to forage Bouncy Eggs, you’ll just need to search as many chests as you can and keep an eye on the ground.

It’s likely that these Bouncy Eggs will disappear once the Spring Breakout event is over, so you’ll want to complete the Legendary Quest before it gets replaced with another challenge on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

How to unlock free Tactical Quaxes pickaxe

While there are a total of five tiers to complete in this week’s Legendary quest in order to earn the maximum amount of XP, players will only need to complete the first tier to unlock the Easter pickaxe.

Here’s how to unlock the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe in Fortnite:

Load up Fortnite and make sure you’ve downloaded the latest update. Enter a battle royale match. Search around The Island for Bouncy Eggs. Pick 10 of these up and you’ll complete the first Legendary Quest tier. Now the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe will be yours to keep!

Once you’ve completed the first tier and been rewarded with the free Tactical Quaxes pickaxe, it should appear in your Locker straight away for you to equip alongside your favorite skin.

Completing the next four tiers in this week’s Legendary Quest will award you with 24,500 XP for each stage, so it’s definitely worth looking for more Bouncy Eggs as you continue to play.

That’s everything you need to know about this Easter-themed Legendary quest. For more chances to earn some extra XP, make sure you check out our complete Fortnite Season 6 weekly challenge guide.