Fortnite Season 6 Enlightened skins: release date, requirements, more - Dexerto

While Enlightened skins are nothing new for Fortnite, having been a part of the game for multiple seasons now, they are currently not available to earn in the game as of yet. Instead, fans will have to wait a bit before they can get their hands on them.

Every season, Fortnite players are given the opportunity to get their hands on some special skins after they go through all 100 tiers of the battle pass. These Enlightened skins as they’ve been called are usually special variants of skins available through the battle pass.

While players can normally start grinding towards these skins whenever they hit level 100 in the battle pass, Season 6 is a bit different and they’re currently locked away until a specific date. Here’s what we know about them.

Season 6 Enlightened skins unlock requirements

The Enlightened skins this season are acting a bit different. For starters, there’s only going to be three skins this time around according to the current battle pass screen (as shown by YouTuber Its Shatter). In the past, players had many more to choose from, with season 4 having eight enlightened skins and every battle pass skin getting the treatment in Season 5.

Beyond that, we have no idea what we’ll need to do to unlock the 3 different variants but going off previous years, players usually get rewarded when they level up past tier 100. If is the same system, it’s unknown how they’ll split the rewards, as technically the max level is 250.

Season 6 Enlightened skins release date

According to the screen, the current release date for the skins is March 30, 2021. Interestingly enough, this is more than likely the same date as update 16.10, which is set to bring a number of different bug fixes to the game (including one for the annoying storm visibility problems that have been plaguing the game).

Of course, it stands to reason that the update will also bring some new content to the game and the Elightened skins just might be one of them. Of course, plans can change at any point and it’s worth noting that Epic could add more skins to the section after the update.

We’ll be updating this piece with information on how to unlock each skin after their release with the 16.10 update. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto.