How to unlock Teen Titans hero Raven in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Raven from the Teen Titans series has finally arrived in Fortnite with three incredible outfits for fans to collect. Let’s check out exactly how you can get your hands on all three of these Season 6 cosmetics.

Fortnite’s Season 6 update is upon us and fans are jumping into all the new content that’s been added. From a new crafting system to various Guardians located around the map, Season 6 is off to a great start.

However, what’s a new Fortnite Season without some amazing cosmetics? Well, luckily Season 6 has delivered on that front as well, adding Lara Croft and a range of unique outfits.

Despite all these new skins, one stands out from the bunch and that’s the addition of Raven from the Teen Titans series. Without further ado, let’s check exactly how you can pick up Raven as quickly as possible.

How to unlock Raven skin in Fortnite

Epic Games has made picking up the Raven outfit in Fortnite relatively simple in Season 6, but it will require you to play a lot of the game. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to have purchased the Season 6 Battle Pass to obtain this exclusive cosmetic.

Here’s how to unlock the Raven skin in Fortnite:

Load up Fortnite on any platform of your choice Head over to the Battle Pass section in the main menu Purchase the Season 6 Battle Pass Play and complete challenges until you reach tier 77 The Raven skin is now yours to use!

Although progressing all the way up to tier 77 may seem daunting at first, with the range challenges to complete on weekly basis, you’ll unlock Raven in no time.

How to unlock Raven alternative styles in Fortnite

There are three Raven outfit styles to unlock in total and every single one of them is worth picking up. The first is Rebirth Raven, the second is Raven (Classic), and the final outfit is Rachel Roth.

Here’s how to unlock all of the Raven styles in Fortnite:

Rebirth Raven – Reach tier 77 in the Battle Pass

– Reach tier 77 in the Battle Pass Raven (Classic) – Reach tier 85 in the Battle Pass

– Reach tier 85 in the Battle Pass Rachel Roth – Complete each of Season 6 Epic quests

Hopefully, this guide has given you all the information you need to know about to obtain the various Raven skins in Fortnite.

Make sure you check out our dedicated live blog for all the latest Fortnite updates, leaks and, Season 6 news as soon as it becomes available.