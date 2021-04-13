How to mod vehicles in Fortnite: Where to find Chonkers off-road tires for cars - Dexerto

After months of teasing, vehicle modifications have finally arrived in Fortnite Season 6, allowing players to upgrade cars with add-ons like off-road tires for an improved driving experience.

Season 6 of Epic Games’ mega-popular battle royale Fortnite debuted in March 2021 with a bang, introducing a number of new features including weapon crafting, wild animals that can be tamed, and Guardian boss fights.

Eagle-eyed fans were also quick to notice that modified vehicles appeared in trailers for the new season – something that had been teased by leakers for a while – although they weren’t present in the game when Season 6 was released.

Well, that’s all changed with the v16.20 update, as vehicle mods have started to appear in Fortnite. The first mod to be released are the Chonkers, a new set of tires that improve the off-road driving experience in cars.

How to use Chonkers vehicle mods in Fortnite

As well as giving better grip when driving off-road and providing bouncy suspension – which is sure to be a whole lot of fun – the Chonkers tires allow cars to drive up steep surfaces. They’re going to come in handy.

Here’s how to use the new Chonkers tires vehicle mod in Fortnite:

Head to the garage at Catty Corner. Enter the new garage building where Sparkplug now spawns. Look for the Chonkers tires lying on the ground. Pick them up. Find a car – there should be one nearby. Hold aim and throw the Chonkers tires directly at the car.

Now you know how to use the Chonkers tires in Fortnite, you’ll need to figure out where you can find them hidden around The Island. We’ve got you covered below.

Chonkers off-road tires locations

Following the Fortnite v16.20 update, most players will be on the lookout for the off-road Chonkers tires to mod their vehicles. Fortunately, they’re not too difficult to find if you know where to look.

A series of new structures have appeared at various garages around The Island, and each one is home to Chonkers tires. The easiest one we’ve found is at Catty Corner, which we mentioned in our guide earlier.

That garage location is marked on the map above, and we’ll update this guide as soon as we confirm other locations where you can find Chonkers tires.

More vehicle mods are expected to be added to Fortnite by Epic soon. Leakers have previously suggested that there will even be Mounted Guns arriving in the game at some point, so there’s plenty to look forward to.

As always, we’ll keep you updated with the latest leaks and guides at our dedicated Fortnite hub.