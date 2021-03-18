How to craft a Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite Season 6, Chapter 2 - Dexerto

Season 6 of Fortnite has brought in a number of huge changes to Chapter 2, and that includes a brand new crafting system. One item you can craft is the handy Hunter’s Cloak.

While upgrading your Makeshift weapons into Primal or Classic guns that can pack far more of a punch, the crafting system actually offers far more than just better guns.

One of the XP quests in Season 6 is to craft a Hunter’s Cloak and, as well as helping you earn more XP towards your Battle Pass, it’s pretty useful to use too.

How to craft a Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite

Crafting a Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite Season 6 is actually really easy, and will require you to take on some of the new wildlife that is available on the map.

Be it a wolf, chicken or a boar, you’ll need to eliminate some of them to get to work on the Hunter’s Cloak.

Here’s how you can craft the cloak:

Locate a wild animal on the map. Eliminate it. Repeat until you have at least 2x Animal Bones and 1x Meat. Head to the ‘Crafting’ tab in your Inventory. Select to craft the Hunter’s Cloak.

What does the Hunter’s Cloak do?

The Hunter’s Cloak claims to “throw creatures off the scent.” Once equipped, it should repel any animals that come your way, meaning you won’t have to alert enemies to your position by running away or eliminating them.

Since it doesn’t take much, you shouldn’t worry about collecting the materials needed. If you collect more than required, you can easily use the spare Meat and Animal Bones to craft yourself some better weapons.

So, get hunting and craft your Hunter’s Cloak — it will earn you some XP and help out a lot when trying to remain stealthy across the island.