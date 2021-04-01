Fortnite Raptor, Zenith & Blackheart locations: Where to eliminate the NPCs in Season 6 - Dexerto

A new set of weekly challenges has arrived in Fortnite Season 6, and players are tasked with eliminating Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart. Here’s where to find them.

As expected, weekly challenges have returned in Fortnite Season 6, offering players one of the best ways to earn huge amounts of XP and level up their Battle Pass to unlock the likes of Lara Croft and Rebirth Raven.

With the recently added Chromium, Runic, and Golden enlightened skin styles, there’s now even more reason to focus on levelling up the Battle Pass.

One of the Week 3 challenges requires players to find and eliminate one of three NPCs scattered across The Island, and we’ve got a handy map so you can easily find them all.

How to eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Unlike most NPCs in the game who will sell you weapons or offer bounties, Raptor, Zenith, and Blackheart aren’t quite as friendly, so you’ll need to exercise some caution when completing this challenge.

All three of these characters will begin shooting at you as soon as they spot you, even if you’re still gliding down to The Island. We’d recommend landing nearby and stocking up on shields and weapons before attempting to eliminate them.

Remember that other players will be trying to complete these weekly challenges too, so there is some sense of urgency here. If an opponent takes your chosen NPC out before you do, you’ll need to enter a new match and try again.

Raptor location in Fortnite Season 6

We’d recommend avoiding Raptor in this challenge. He’s pretty much out in the open with a real lack of cover, and there aren’t many places to find weapons nearby.

Still, if you definitely want to eliminate him, you can find him on the island with the crashed plane just east of Coral Castle. He’s marked on the Fortnite Season 6 map above.

Zenith location in Fortnite Season 6

Zenith is arguably the best choice of NPC to eliminate in this challenge. He’s the hardest to find out of the three characters, and he’s located up in the mountains, so you’ll likely find fewer opponents here.

There are also plenty of options to stock up on weapons and shields with the nearby mountain camps.

Blackheart location in Fortnite Season 6

Blackheart can be found at the Viking Vessel building just west of Holly Hedges in Fortnite Season 6.

Probably the easiest way of tackling this NPC is to land at the nearby Holly Hedges, quickly gather some weapons and max out your shield, and then make your way to the Viking Vessel to take him out.

You’ll only need to eliminate one of the above NPCs to complete this challenge, so it shouldn’t take you too long. Do it at the very beginning of a match before your opponents sneak in and take them out instead.

If you’re looking for more XP to level up your Battle Pass, we’ve got a complete guide to the Fortnite weekly challenges right here.