Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Season 6 update introduced even more new characters with a few dozen NPCs now scattered across the battle royale map. Here’s a complete guide on how you can track them all down.

NPCs have been a staple in Fortnite’s battle royale component for a number of months now. All of them come with their own unique purpose, whether it be to assist your team or offer a trade.

Some will be more popular than others as the weeks go by so knowing their locations is always vital. With tons of new additions in the Season 6 patch, you’ve got plenty to learn as you try and master the new changes.

Advertisement

From popular crossover characters to entirely unique figures and even animals, here’s where you can find every NPC in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations: Lara Croft, more

To kick things off in the new season, some iconic figures from the launch trailer are now making their presence known around the map. Lara Croft is one such character that can be found in the Stealthy Stronghold POI.

No different from certain villains that flooded the map in previous seasons, there are select NPCs that aren’t all too friendly this season. The new Raptor and Zenith NPCs are the only two that will attack on sight, according to tests from ‘meetlootllama.’

Advertisement

Read More: How to defeat Guardian of the Bay in Fortnite Season 6

No matter where you drop on the map, you’ll always be quite close to an NPC. With just under 50 NPC locations, there’s every chance you meet more than one per game. It’s always best to have spawn locations in the back of your mind, just in case you run into some unfriendly figures.

Below is a complete list of every NPC thus far in Season 6, along with their location on the map.

1. Bandolette Flushed Factory 24. Rebirth Raven Sweaty Sands 2. Gutbomb Durr Burger 25. Tarana Boney Bards 3. Big Chuggus Shanty Town 26. Raz Colossal Crops 4. Blaze Timber Tent 27. Lara Croft Stealthy Stronghold 5. Tess Dirty Docks 28. Shade Sweaty Sands 6. Bunker Jonesy Catty Corner 29. Jules Camp Cod 7. Burnout Steamy Stacks 30. Rex Dusted Depot 8. Bushranger Pleasant Park 31. Cabbie Lazy Lake 9. Cole Steamy Stacks 32. Wreck Raider Coral Castle 10. Deadfire Sheriff’s Office 33. Suntan Specialist Sweaty Sands 11. Dummy Camp Cod 34. Castaway Jonesy Steam Stacks Island 12. Farmer Steel Steel Farm 35. Slurp Jonesy Slurpy Swamp 13. Kyle Stumpy Ridge 36. Grill Sergeant Durr Burger Food Truck 14. Snow Sniper Retail Row 37. Jonesy the First Pleasant Park 15. Ragnorok Viking Vessel 38. Sash Sergeant Weeping Woods 16. Remedy Craggy Cliffs 39. Raptor Crash Site 17. ??? ??? 40. Blackheart Viking Vessel 18. Splode Unremarkable Shack 41. Jeckyll Steamy Stacks 19. The Reaper Fancy View 42. Power Chord Apres Ski 20. Crustina The Pizza Pit 43. Stage Slayer FN Radio 21. Trigger Fish Crashed Cargo 44. Willow Weeping Woods 22. Turk Green Steel Bridge 45. Cobb Risky Reels 23. Cluck Primal Pond 46. Zenith Weather Station

As the season progresses, it’s entirely likely more NPCs are added into the mix. With major crossovers making a splash almost every week in Season 5, we’re sure to see some fresh faces this time around as well.

Advertisement

Read More: Where to find Fortnite Season 6 Bunker Chests

We’ll be sure to keep this list updated as weekly updates roll on.