Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Season 6 update introduced even more new characters with a few dozen NPCs now scattered across the battle royale map. Here’s a complete guide on how you can track them all down.
NPCs have been a staple in Fortnite’s battle royale component for a number of months now. All of them come with their own unique purpose, whether it be to assist your team or offer a trade.
Some will be more popular than others as the weeks go by so knowing their locations is always vital. With tons of new additions in the Season 6 patch, you’ve got plenty to learn as you try and master the new changes.
From popular crossover characters to entirely unique figures and even animals, here’s where you can find every NPC in Fortnite Season 6.
Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations: Lara Croft, more
To kick things off in the new season, some iconic figures from the launch trailer are now making their presence known around the map. Lara Croft is one such character that can be found in the Stealthy Stronghold POI.
No different from certain villains that flooded the map in previous seasons, there are select NPCs that aren’t all too friendly this season. The new Raptor and Zenith NPCs are the only two that will attack on sight, according to tests from ‘meetlootllama.’
No matter where you drop on the map, you’ll always be quite close to an NPC. With just under 50 NPC locations, there’s every chance you meet more than one per game. It’s always best to have spawn locations in the back of your mind, just in case you run into some unfriendly figures.
Below is a complete list of every NPC thus far in Season 6, along with their location on the map.
|1. Bandolette
|Flushed Factory
|24. Rebirth Raven
|Sweaty Sands
|2. Gutbomb
|Durr Burger
|25. Tarana
|Boney Bards
|3. Big Chuggus
|Shanty Town
|26. Raz
|Colossal Crops
|4. Blaze
|Timber Tent
|27. Lara Croft
|Stealthy Stronghold
|5. Tess
|Dirty Docks
|28. Shade
|Sweaty Sands
|6. Bunker Jonesy
|Catty Corner
|29. Jules
|Camp Cod
|7. Burnout
|Steamy Stacks
|30. Rex
|Dusted Depot
|8. Bushranger
|Pleasant Park
|31. Cabbie
|Lazy Lake
|9. Cole
|Steamy Stacks
|32. Wreck Raider
|Coral Castle
|10. Deadfire
|Sheriff’s Office
|33. Suntan Specialist
|Sweaty Sands
|11. Dummy
|Camp Cod
|34. Castaway Jonesy
|Steam Stacks Island
|12. Farmer Steel
|Steel Farm
|35. Slurp Jonesy
|Slurpy Swamp
|13. Kyle
|Stumpy Ridge
|36. Grill Sergeant
|Durr Burger Food Truck
|14. Snow Sniper
|Retail Row
|37. Jonesy the First
|Pleasant Park
|15. Ragnorok
|Viking Vessel
|38. Sash Sergeant
|Weeping Woods
|16. Remedy
|Craggy Cliffs
|39. Raptor
|Crash Site
|17. ???
|???
|40. Blackheart
|Viking Vessel
|18. Splode
|Unremarkable Shack
|41. Jeckyll
|Steamy Stacks
|19. The Reaper
|Fancy View
|42. Power Chord
|Apres Ski
|20. Crustina
|The Pizza Pit
|43. Stage Slayer
|FN Radio
|21. Trigger Fish
|Crashed Cargo
|44. Willow
|Weeping Woods
|22. Turk
|Green Steel Bridge
|45. Cobb
|Risky Reels
|23. Cluck
|Primal Pond
|46. Zenith
|Weather Station
As the season progresses, it’s entirely likely more NPCs are added into the mix. With major crossovers making a splash almost every week in Season 5, we’re sure to see some fresh faces this time around as well.
We’ll be sure to keep this list updated as weekly updates roll on.