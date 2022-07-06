Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, multiplayer concept art, developer details, more

Brad Norton . 12 hours ago

Although it’s still early days yet, details surrounding Call of Duty’s 2024 release are already beginning to slip through. From early concept art leaks to intel on developers, a release window, and plenty more, here’s everything we know.

While we’re still a ways off, especially given this year’s Modern Warfare 2 is yet to even launch, we already have a great deal of information on the following CoD title.

As 2023 is reportedly set to be the first year in franchise history without a mainline CoD entry, the next core release is seemingly a lock for 2024, with developers already toiling away at what’s to come.

From the studio behind the next iteration to a breakdown of the initial leaks, here’s everything we know thus far about CoD 2024.

Contents

Activision We still need to get through Modern Warfare 2 before attention shifts to 2024’s release.

Call of Duty 2024: Release window details

For the first time since 2004, Activision’s hit FPS franchise will reportedly miss a year with its mainline series. With 2023 seemingly cleared for projects not tied to the main series, 2024 is the target for the next major release according to various reports.

Given we’re still a couple of years out, it’s too early for any specific release date to be locked in. However, the CoD franchise has always released new entries in the final quarter of each calendar year, so it’s safe to assume the 2024 title will follow tradition.

14 previous CoD games have landed in November while the remaining five (including the upcoming Modern Warfare 2) all targeted October instead. Thus, the tail end of 2024 is more than likely when we’ll get our hands on the next major game in the series.

What platforms will Call of Duty 2024 release on?

Following Microsoft’s historic move to acquire Activision Blizzard, a deal that is expected to close by July 2023, CoD’s future on non-Xbox platforms became dubious.

However, CEO Phil Spencer quickly put concerns to rest, assuring that PlayStation fans will still be able to access upcoming titles.

“It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that,” he said in 2021.

Activision / Xbox Microsoft’s historic bid to acquire Activision Blizzard could impact the future of the CoD franchise.

So for now, it appears CoD’s 2024 release will indeed remain available across Xbox hardware, PC, along with PlayStation consoles too. Exactly which platforms remains unclear at this stage.

We could see the CoD franchise go all-in on current-gen hardware, moving on from the PS4 and Xbox One systems. Though given the vast install base, there’s still every chance CoD 2024 appears on previous-gen consoles too. We’ll have to wait and see just how ambitious the next mainline entry is.

Which Activision studio is developing Call of Duty 2024?

Although nothing has yet been made official, early reports from Bloomberg pinpointed Treyarch as the developers behind CoD 2024.

Having traditionally followed a three-studio cycle for the past decade, CoD games have rotated between Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer games respectively on a three-year basis. With that process having now seemingly come to an end, CoD 2024 could give Treyarch one of its biggest development windows yet.

Following on from 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch could be in the midst of a four-year pipeline for its next major project, the longest of any CoD title to date.

Call of Duty 2024: Possible setting & timeframe

As with every new CoD release, the setting in focus is often one of the biggest talking points. From classic boots-on-the-ground gameplay in a WWII backdrop to futuristic, jetpack-fueled gameplay, we’ve seen it all. So where will CoD 2024 take us?

While no exact details have been confirmed, the first batch of leaks appears to have referenced the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. This could lock in a 90s setting for the next major CoD release, though it’s too early to tell for certain.

Earlier reports from industry insider Tom Henderson went against these leaks, claiming that “Treyarch’s next game is semi-futuristic.” So with conflicting details out in the wild, we’ll have to wait and see where CoD’s 2024 entry takes us.

Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks

Years out from its potential launch, CoD 2024 leaks hit the web from as early as July 2022. Dataminers managed to uncover a range of early concept art for the upcoming project, amusingly enough, through files found in Warzone Mobile’s early test applications.

Two particular pieces of said concept art seemingly revealed new maps in the works for Treyarch’s next title. One by the codename ‘Stealth’ and the other referred to as ‘Pillage.’

The former shows a US military base under siege with what appears to be a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth bomber emerging from a hangar.

The latter shows a ransacked mansion with extravagant chandeliers juxtaposed by fallen debris and shattered furniture.

As it’s still extremely early days yet, however, there’s every chance these concepts never go beyond the art stage. Thus, it’s worth taking these initial looks with huge grains of salt for the time being. By the time CoD 2024 launches, it could appear completely different from what we see today.

While that’s all we know about CoD 2024 for now, we’ll be sure to keep you posted here with all the latest over the coming months.