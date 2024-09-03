Best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The LR 7.62 is a powerful sniper rifle that deals more damage per shot than any other gun in the Black Ops 6 beta, and it can be made even better if you use a meta loadout.

Sniping in Call of Duty has always been strong, with Modern Warfare 3 alone seeing powerhouses like the Kar98k and XRK Stalker dominate MW3’s meta. Early impressions suggest Black Ops 6 won’t be any different, with the LR 7.62 already showing serious potential.

This heavy-duty sniper hits hard, killing in one shot almost anywhere to the body. It doesn’t have the fastest handling, and its flinch can be quite extreme at times, but that unrivaled raw damage makes it a great option regardless.

To get the most out of the LR 7.62, you’ll need the best loadout possible, and we’ve got you covered. Here’s the class you want to be using with Black Ops 6’s most powerful sniper rifle.

Best Black Ops 6 LR 7.62 loadout

Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto

The Rapid Fire mod is by far the most impactful attachment on the LR 7.62, as it increases the gun’s rate of fire. Although this requires weapon level 42, it is worth the grind. It makes the sniper much more forgiving when you miss a shot, which is incredibly valuable in such a fast-paced game.

Similarly, the LR 7.62’s handling is too slow by default. Thankfully, the Quickdraw Grip fixes this by increasing the gun’s aim down sights speed. Once again, this is invaluable to keep up with Black Ops 6’s rapid pacing.

The gun’s mobility can also be improved by using both the Ranger Handguard and Balanced Stock. These boost movement speed and even sprinting movement speed, letting you move around the map and reposition faster.

For the last attachment slot, you are best off using the Gain-Twist Barrel for the increased bullet velocity it provides. Alternatively, some players may prefer using a lower zoom optic, like the Kepler Microflex or PrismaTech Reflex, especially on smaller maps where close-range gunfights are the norm.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for LR 7.62 loadout

Recon is the best combat specialty to use with snipers like the LR 7.62, as it allows you to see enemies through walls for a short period after spawning. This provides valuable intel that can be used to pre-aim angles to punish reckless opponents.

To gain these benefits, you’ll want to use these perks and equipment:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Engineer

Engineer Perk 3: Vigilance

Vigilance Perk 4: Bankroll

Bankroll Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Prox Alarm

Prox Alarm Field Upgrade: Acoustic Amp

Dexerto

With Perk Greed equipped, you can use four different perks. The first three should be blue perks, as these need to match to activate Recon. Ghost is the best blue perk in the game, making you undetectable by enemy UAVs and Scout Pulses.

For the other two slots, you should use both Engineer and Vigilance. The Engineer perk reveals enemy equipment through walls, while Vigilance shows you when you appear on the other team’s minimap, letting you better judge if it’s best to play safe or more aggressively in a given moment.

The fourth perk can be anything, as it does not affect combat specialties. There are several good options, but Bankroll stands out as the best, granting you 150 score at the start of each life. This makes earning powerful streaks easier, giving you the power to flip unfavorable games in your favor.

A Frag is a classic lethal that can be cooked to explode at just the right moment. The Prox Alarm is perfect for shutting down flankers, as it alerts you when other players are nearby. For Field Upgrade, the Acoustic Amp makes enemy footsteps louder, making it even harder for opponents to catch you off guard.

How to unlock LR 7.62 in Black Ops 6 Beta

The LR 7.62 is unlocked by reaching level 16, making it one of the harder weapons to get. However, it still shouldn’t take you too long, as all experience rates are doubled in the beta.

For more meta builds, check out our Black Ops 6 gun tier list, as well as the best Jackal PDW and best C9 loadouts, both of which are dominating the beta. Also, you’ll want to make sure that your controller settings are optimized to avoid being hindered.