Black Ops 6 editions & pre-order bonuses: All leaked details

Black Ops 6 is the next installment of the Call of Duty franchise coming in hot this year. Here is everything we know about the different editions and pre-order bonuses the game will include, based on a number of early leaks.

Black Ops 6 is officially on the way, a brand new live-action reveal trailer giving players a small taste of what to expect from the upcoming Call of Duty title.

As is the way with any major video game release, leaks have already begun cropping up across social media, with map reveals, locations, and setting details all being discussed by the community already.

While the exact release date for Black Ops 6 is still a mystery, new leaks suggest the game will include multiple editions on release as well as teasing what pre-order bonuses could be featured.

With that being said, here is everything we know about Black Ops 6’s different editions and pre-order bonuses.

Black Ops 6 editions leaked early

It’s important to note that, at the time of writing, no official announcement has been made in regards to the different editions and bonuses that will be available when Black Ops 6 releases.

However, dataminer Earthbound_Fan shared multiple images on X (formerly known as Twitter) that include leaks for the game’s logo and content for the Black Ops 6 editions. According to this information, Black Ops 6 will feature three different editions, Standard, Cross-Gen, and a Vault Edition.

The standard edition doesn’t include anything of note, however, the leaked Cross-Gen and Vault Edition do tease the return of some classic characters from the franchise.

Within the Vault edition image, the graphic features two icons many know and love from the Black Ops franchise, with Black Ops Zombies characters Klaus and Brutus (Warden) featured, as well as two Operators who bear a strong resemblance to Park and Adler from the latest Black Ops installment.

Furthermore, leaked game files indicate that the weapon blueprints that will be included in the BO6 Vault edition will include the Locus from Black Ops 3 as well as the SMG to BO4’s Saug 9mm.

Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses leaked

Additional leaked content from Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s Season 4 files also revealed that there will be multiple pre-order bonuses for Black Ops 6. Dataminers discovered that Frank Woods, who first appeared in the franchise during the first Black Ops game, will be included in the pre-order bonuses.

Woods will be included as an additional Operator with a Classic, Zombie, and Numbers variant for players to use in MW3 and Warzone after pre-ordering the game.

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated as more details surrounding Black Ops 6’s different release editions and pre-order bonuses are revealed.