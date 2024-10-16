How to unlock every Black Ops 6 Operator

How to unlock every Black Ops 6 OperatorActivision
Black Ops 6 features 22 Operators at launch, 12 under the Rogue Black Ops Faction, and 10 allied to Crimson One. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking each one in the game.
Based on the Black Ops timeline, Frank Woods, Russel Adler, and Helen Park are the only returning characters from the previous games. The upcoming Campaign takes place in the 1990s after the events of Black Ops, Black Ops Cold War, and Black Ops 2.
After what happened in BO2, Woods finds himself in a wheelchair, and Adler has a capture-or-kill order in effect after an operation went wrong. While Park and Adler run the BO6 safe house, Woods oversees a Black Ops team to train a new generation of agents.
We will learn more about every new cast member during the Campaign, which is expected to last six to nine hours. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about unlocking every Operator.
Rogue Black Ops Operators unlock requirements
|Operator
|How to unlock
|Adler
|Available immediately
|Park
|Available immediately
|Woods
|Available immediately
|Nazir
|Available immediately
|Westpoint
|Available immediately.
|Bayan
|Available after unlocking Player Level 22
|Alvarez
|Available after unlocking Player Level 7
|Payne
|Available after unlocking Player Level 13
|Marshall
|Available after unlocking Player Level 34
|Weaver
|Available immediately
|Maya
|Available immediately
Crimson One Operators unlock requirements
|Operator
|How to unlock
|Brutus
|Available immediately
|Klaus
|Available immediately
|Rossi
|Available after unlocking Player Level 16
|Caine
|Available immediately
|Niran
|Available immediately
|Toro
|Available after unlocking Player Level 10
|Bailey
|Available after unlocking Player Level 28
|Stone
|Available after unlocking Player Level 40
|Carver
|Available immediately
|Grey
|Available immediately
Vaut Edition alternate skins
If players purchase the Vault Edition for $99.99, they get access to several alternate operator skins.
- Adler: “Umbra” skin
- Brutus: “Warden of Alcatraz” skin
- Park: “Oblivion” skin
- Klaus: “Reborn” skin
- Woods: “Classic Woods,” “Zombie Woods,” “Numbers Woods,” skins
That’s everything we know about unlocking Operators and alternate skins in Black Ops 6. For more game content, check out our guides on all mastery camos and how to preload BO6.