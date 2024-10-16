GamingCall of Duty

How to unlock every Black Ops 6 Operator

Ryan Lemay
Black Ops 6 multiplayer gameplayActivision

Black Ops 6 features 22 Operators at launch, 12 under the Rogue Black Ops Faction, and 10 allied to Crimson One. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking each one in the game.

Based on the Black Ops timeline, Frank Woods, Russel Adler, and Helen Park are the only returning characters from the previous games. The upcoming Campaign takes place in the 1990s after the events of Black Ops, Black Ops Cold War, and Black Ops 2.

After what happened in BO2, Woods finds himself in a wheelchair, and Adler has a capture-or-kill order in effect after an operation went wrong. While Park and Adler run the BO6 safe house, Woods oversees a Black Ops team to train a new generation of agents.

We will learn more about every new cast member during the Campaign, which is expected to last six to nine hours. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about unlocking every Operator.

Rogue Black Ops Operators unlock requirements

Rogue Black Ops 6 operatorsActivision
Operator How to unlock
Adler Available immediately
ParkAvailable immediately
Woods Available immediately
Nazir Available immediately
Westpoint Available immediately.
Bayan Available after unlocking Player Level 22
Alvarez Available after unlocking Player Level 7
PayneAvailable after unlocking Player Level 13
Marshall Available after unlocking Player Level 34
Weaver Available immediately
Maya Available immediately

Crimson One Operators unlock requirements

Crimson One operators in Black Ops 6Activision
OperatorHow to unlock
Brutus Available immediately
Klaus Available immediately
Rossi Available after unlocking Player Level 16
Caine Available immediately
Niran Available immediately
ToroAvailable after unlocking Player Level 10
BaileyAvailable after unlocking Player Level 28
StoneAvailable after unlocking Player Level 40
CarverAvailable immediately
GreyAvailable immediately

Vaut Edition alternate skins

If players purchase the Vault Edition for $99.99, they get access to several alternate operator skins.

  • Adler: “Umbra” skin
  • Brutus: “Warden of Alcatraz” skin
  • Park: “Oblivion” skin
  • Klaus: “Reborn” skin 
  • Woods: “Classic Woods,” “Zombie Woods,” “Numbers Woods,” skins

That’s everything we know about unlocking Operators and alternate skins in Black Ops 6. For more game content, check out our guides on all mastery camos and how to preload BO6.

