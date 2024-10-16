How to unlock every Black Ops 6 Operator

Black Ops 6 features 22 Operators at launch, 12 under the Rogue Black Ops Faction, and 10 allied to Crimson One. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking each one in the game.

Based on the Black Ops timeline, Frank Woods, Russel Adler, and Helen Park are the only returning characters from the previous games. The upcoming Campaign takes place in the 1990s after the events of Black Ops, Black Ops Cold War, and Black Ops 2.

After what happened in BO2, Woods finds himself in a wheelchair, and Adler has a capture-or-kill order in effect after an operation went wrong. While Park and Adler run the BO6 safe house, Woods oversees a Black Ops team to train a new generation of agents.

We will learn more about every new cast member during the Campaign, which is expected to last six to nine hours. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about unlocking every Operator.

Rogue Black Ops Operators unlock requirements

Activision

Operator How to unlock Adler Available immediately Park Available immediately Woods Available immediately Nazir Available immediately Westpoint Available immediately. Bayan Available after unlocking Player Level 22 Alvarez Available after unlocking Player Level 7 Payne Available after unlocking Player Level 13 Marshall Available after unlocking Player Level 34 Weaver Available immediately Maya Available immediately

Crimson One Operators unlock requirements

Activision

Operator How to unlock Brutus Available immediately Klaus Available immediately Rossi Available after unlocking Player Level 16 Caine Available immediately Niran Available immediately Toro Available after unlocking Player Level 10 Bailey Available after unlocking Player Level 28 Stone Available after unlocking Player Level 40 Carver Available immediately Grey Available immediately

Vaut Edition alternate skins

If players purchase the Vault Edition for $99.99, they get access to several alternate operator skins.

Adler: “Umbra” skin

“Umbra” skin Brutus: “Warden of Alcatraz” skin

“Warden of Alcatraz” skin Park: “Oblivion” skin

“Oblivion” skin Klaus: “Reborn” skin

“Reborn” skin Woods: “Classic Woods,” “Zombie Woods,” “Numbers Woods,” skins

That’s everything we know about unlocking Operators and alternate skins in Black Ops 6. For more game content, check out our guides on all mastery camos and how to preload BO6.