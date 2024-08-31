Best XM4 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The XM4 is your best bet when it comes to an all-rounder AR weapon in the Black Ops 6 beta, though it really shines with the right attachments. Here’s what you need to turn the XM4 into a gun fit for any scenario.

Though the Jackal PDW has emerged as the beta’s meta favorite, the XM4 isn’t far behind once you’ve got some attachments on it. You may not have the same close-range stopping power as the Jackal, but this weapon performs much better at range.

Black Ops 6’s beta maps may not be very big, but holding the right sightline in objective game modes can make all the difference. Although, having the ability to hose people down at close range isn’t too bad, either.

Here’s the best XM4 loadout in the Black Ops 6 beta, with all the attachments, perks, and equipment you need to make the perfect class setup.

Best Black Ops 6 beta XM4 loadout

Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire Note: If you don’t have this unlocked yet, take a Light Stock instead. Rapid Fire takes a while to unlock, but it’s well worth it for the lower TTK.

Rapid Fire Optic: Otero Micro Dot Note: If you don’t mind going with Iron Sights, the Compensator Muzzle Attachment is a solid choice. However, the XM4’s recoil is so low that a Compensator isn’t a must-have.

Otero Micro Dot

The real make-or-break attachment here is the Long Barrel. If you’re trying to fight at mid range and it feels like you’re getting outtraded every time, it’s because you don’t have a Long Barrel. This attachment will shave a shot off the amount of bullets it’ll take to kill at around the 15 meter mark, making it necessary to equip.

The CHF Barrel is a great option as well if you’re confident in your accuracy and landing headshots, but it’s a lot harder to use than the Long Barrel.

The Quickdraw Grip is great for getting out of sprint and ADSing fast if you’re running and gunning, which is great if you’re running Rapid Fire. The Extended Mag I is almost a must-have with how fast the XM4 fires, with Extended Mag II being a viable choice here if you don’t mind being slowed down.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for XM4 loadout

Enforcer is the best Combat Specialty by a mile, so you’ll want to stack those Perks on pretty much every class. That health regen and movement speed is a must have and is drastically better than every other option, including most other perks. That said, running Perk Greed gives you some other options to go with to grab a perk of your choice:

Black Ops 6 Do anything you can to get that Enforcer Combat Specialty. You’ll need 3 Enforcer perks to get there.

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk 2: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Gung-Ho Note: You’ll have to run the Perk Greed Wildcard in order to get four perks like this. If you haven’t unlocked a Wildcard slot yet, take Assassin in Perk Slot 1.

Gung-Ho Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Assault Pack/Trophy System

Flak Jacket is great to have if you’re holding high ground and beaming enemies across the map. Grenades are pretty strong in Black Ops 6, so take this if you’re not planning to run Ghost.

Dexterity will reduce your weapon’s motion when jumping, sliding, and diving to keep you on target, Double Time will give you increased Tactical Sprint duration, and Gung-Ho lets you reload while tac sprinting.

Assassin is your best Perk 1 choice if you don’t have Perk Greed unlocked yet.

How to unlock XM4 in Black Ops 6 beta

The XM4 is unlocked as soon as you get the ability to create classes at level 4. It’s not clear if this’ll be true in the full version of Black Ops 6 but, for now, this gun is very easy to get your hands on.

