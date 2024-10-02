Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 current & last-gen version differences

It’s easy to miss, but there are two significant differences between Black Ops 6 on current versus last-gen consoles.

In 2015, Black Ops III was the final Call of Duty title available on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Activision gave fans three years to upgrade to the next console generation before pulling the plug and moving exclusively to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In comparison, it’s been four years since Black Ops Cold War was the first title on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. But instead of having three years to upgrade, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will still be able to purchase Black Ops 6 for last-gen consoles when the upcoming series entry launches on Oct. 25.

Since the aging consoles are a few years behind in technology, there are a few important features that won’t be included in last-gen versions of BO6.

What’s the difference between Black Ops 6 current & last-gen?

Treyarch

CharlieIntel confirmed the two main differences between current and last-gen consoles.

There is no Theater Mode available on last-gen

There is no Split-Screen support on last-gen for any mode

This is the first time a Call of Duty title has included Theater Mode since Black Ops Cold War in 2020. The feature allows players to record clips and then upload them online. Theater Mode was later improved to allow players to watch back their Zombies and Blackout matches.

Since Theater Mode wasn’t available in the beta and Treyarch has remained tight-lipped about its implementation, we don’t know how the feature will work in BO6.

Meanwhile, split-screen has become a forgotten feature for a lot of first-person shooter franchises, but current-gen players will still be able to take advantage of it in some BO6 game modes.

Last-gen players won’t have that same luxury, as they will have to play online with friends. For more on Black Ops 6, check out our guides on when Season 1 starts and if Double XP tokens will carry over.