Best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The C9 is a fantastic gun and among the strongest in the Black Ops 6 beta, and with the right loadout, it is the most dominant close-range weapon in the game.

As expected, the MP5 returns to Call of Duty yet again, this time as the C9. Just like in the past installments, this gun is very strong, especially up close where it can outshine even the best Jackal PDW loadout, the beta’s strongest gun.

Article continues after ad

It offers great damage, fast mobility, accurate hip fire, and excellent iron sights, making it the go-to for those wanting a more traditional SMG experience focused on flanking and moving around the map as fast as possible.

However, to get the most out of the C9 and compete with the Jackal, you’ll need a meta loadout. Here’s the best class to use with the SMG, including attachments, perks, and equipment.

Best Black Ops 6 C9 loadout

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto

The C9 excels at close range, where it even outguns everything, and a Suppressor makes it easier to get close to enemies without being noticed by silencing outgoing fire. If you find yourself needing to stretch the SMG’s range, the Long Barrel helps a lot as it boosts damage range.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Using the Vertical Foregrip is essential with the C9, as it improves horizontal recoil control. Without this attachment, it struggles in this area, with the SMG having a lot of left-to-right bounce when you fire. Thankfully, this underbarrel attachment fixes that, making it an obvious choice.

Additionally, the Quickdraw Grip is a great option that improves aim down sight speed. This keeps the C9 feeling snappy and is ideal for a run-and-gun playstyle that works so well with this gun.

Article continues after ad

Finally, Rapid Fire is a sensational attachment that boosts fire rate. A faster fire rate means a faster time to kill, allowing the C9 to perform unbelievably well at close range. It already has a competitive TTK without this attachment, so it becomes especially powerful with it.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for C9 loadout

Enforcer is the best Combat Specialty in Black Ops 6, at least for SMGs. After getting a kill, this specialty grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate, both useful for pushing players and chaining kills together.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To get these benefits, you’ll need to use the following perks and equipment on your C9 loadout:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Assassin

Assassin Perk 2: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Dexerto

Firstly, be sure to select Perk Greed as your wildcard. This lets you take an additional perk, which is always useful. As for the three red perks needed to activate Enforcer, you’ll want to use Assassin, Gung-Ho, and Double Time.

Assassin is a new perk that marks enemies on high killstreaks, giving you bounty packs if you kill them, granting additional score. For Perk 2, Gung-Ho returns as a strong option yet again, reducing specific movement penalties and letting you reload during Tactical Sprint. Last but not least, Double Time increases the duration of Tactical Sprint, which synergizes with Gung-Ho.

Article continues after ad

You’ll want to use Ghost in the fourth perk slot provided by Perk Greed. This Call of Duty classic makes you undetectable by enemy UAVs, keeping you hidden at all times when partnered with a suppressor, as is the case with this loadout.

Article continues after ad

For equipment, use a Semtex as your lethal and a Stim Shot in the tactical slot. These provide a powerful explosive for flushing out enemies and a quick heal for when you’re in a pinch. Finally, a Trophy System stops enemy equipment from hitting you, making it perfect for objective modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock C9 in Black Ops 6 Beta

The C9 is unlocked as soon as you get access to custom loadouts at level 4, making it one of the easiest guns to unlock in the beta. Simply play a few games to reach the required level, and you’ll be able to use the SMG on your classes.

For more top-tier loadouts, check out these meta builds for the XM4 and SWAT 5.56. Otherwise, be sure to find out about the beta’s exclusive rewards to avoid missing out.