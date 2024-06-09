Black Ops 6’s “Omnimovement” is CoD’s biggest movement rework in a decade

Black Ops 6 will feature “Omnimovement”, a feature that’ll let players dive in any direction and take restrictions off of being prone in what’s the biggest change to Call of Duty’s movement since Advanced Warfare all the way back in 2014.

And, while MW 2019’s new engine upgrade introduced slide canceling and some other small movement updates, none of it is at the scale of what’ll be in 2024’s Call of Duty release.

Call of Duty‘s movement system has improved over time, with new entries adding neat details to make the experience feel unique. Black Ops 6 will continue to improve the experience, and per the reveal, there are a lot of changes inbound.

Looking to introduce a “genre-defining movement” system, Black Ops 6 will let players live the ultimate Black Ops fantasy. Actions will be seamless and fluid, with everything impacting the world around players.

Characters will go through doors shoulder first, while weapons will “corner slice” as you enter and exit a location, selling that elite operative fantasy.

The most drastic introduction is the implementation of the Supine Prone. Much like Rainbow Six Siege, Supine Prone will let players lay on their backs while in the prone position. While in Supine Prone, players can fully rotate 360 degrees and even flip around.

Activision

Supine Prone isn’t the only new addition, however, as players can also sprint and slide in any direction. Along with that, diving returns, but characters can dive in any direction a la Max Payne, with the delayed animation included. Face forward and dive backward, the choice is yours.

To match the revamped movement, control schemes have been adjusted as well. New features let you move forward into an automatic sprint or vault over objects rather than having to press a button.