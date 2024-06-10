Black Ops 6: How to play the open beta

Eager to play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 early? Check out all you need to know about how to play in the game’s open beta.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is looking to bring players a thrilling experience thanks to returning load-outs and features with a twist, classic round-based Zombies, and the biggest movement rework in a decade.

Luckily, amidst all the hype for the franchise’s next installment, an open beta will be available for players eager to jump in the fun early.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get access and play the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 open beta.

How to join the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 open beta

Activision Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses include multiple exclusive skins and access to open beta.

Players can participate in the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 early access open beta by pre-ordering any version of the game.

Regardless of the version you pre-ordered, you will receive a code that can later be redeemed via the Call of Duty site.

Below, you’ll find more details regarding how to get early access for open beta from all editions:

Digital editions : Those who pre-order the Digital edition directly from platform stores or the Call of Duty in-game store will automatically be registered for Early Access to the open beta without needing a code. Players can download the open beta immediately once it’s available.



: Those who pre-order the Digital edition directly from platform stores or the Call of Duty in-game store will automatically be registered for Early Access to the open beta without needing a code. Players can download the open beta immediately once it’s available. Physical editions : As for those who pre-ordered a physical edition, the code to register for Early Access to the open beta can be found printed on the retail receipt or sent to you by email.



: As for those who pre-ordered a physical edition, the code to register for Early Access to the open beta can be found printed on the retail receipt or sent to you by email. Game Pass subscribers: Players with active Game Pass subscriptions can join the open beta during early access without any code or registration.

As detailed in Blizzard’s blog post, while everyone can play the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 open beta for free, only pre-purchase customers will be able to get early access to the open beta. Additionally, the open beta period will be available on all supported platforms.

The exact schedule of the open beta period has yet to be revealed, but players can expect “additional details and open beta dates” to be shared in the future.

We’ll keep you in the loop once more information is available, so keep checking back.