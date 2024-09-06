When does Warzone integrate with Black Ops 6? Season 1 details revealed

With the release of Black Ops 6 comes another new era in Warzone. From Omnimovement to an arsenal of new weapons, there’s plenty on the way, and here’s when the games are set to integrate.

Treyarch is back in the driver’s seat for this year’s new CoD installment. The hotly anticipated Black Ops 6 is just around the corner and players have already been getting an early taste thanks to the Beta period.

But what does the arrival of Black Ops 6 mean for Warzone? On one hand, we know the immensely popular Battle Royale is set to receive a wide range of quality-of-life improvements. We also know there’s a brand-new map on the way as Area 99 joins the rotation.

But when is this all coming into focus? Fear not, you’ve got a while yet to prepare for the Black Ops 6 and Warzone integration.

Activision Area 99 is the next small map coming to Warzone with the Black Ops 6 integration.

When does Warzone integrate with Black Ops 6?

While we don’t have an exact date for the integration just yet, we know for certain Warzone will crossover with Black Ops 6 upon the release of Season 1.

Historically, the first seasonal update of any new CoD title arrives roughly a month after launch. With Black Ops 6 going live on October 25, this places the Season 1 update around late November.

Below is a look at when recent CoD games have hit store shelves compared to when their Season 1 updates went live:

Modern Warfare (2019): Game launched October 25 – Season 1 update on December 3 (39-day gap)

Game launched October 25 – Season 1 update on December 3 (39-day gap) Black Ops Cold War (2020): Game launched November 13 – Season 1 update on December 16 (33-day gap)

Game launched November 13 – Season 1 update on December 16 (33-day gap) Vanguard (2021): Game launched November 5 – Season 1 update on December 8 (33-day gap)

Game launched November 5 – Season 1 update on December 8 (33-day gap) Modern Warfare 2 (2022): Game launched October 28 – Season 1 update on November 16 (19-day gap)

Game launched October 28 – Season 1 update on November 16 (19-day gap) Modern Warfare 3 (2023): Game launched November 10 – Season 1 update on December 6 (26-day gap)

While Modern Warfare 2 bucked the trend somewhat with a quicker rush to its first season, don’t expect the same for Black Ops 6. The average gap amongst these titles is 30 days, AKA, a full month.

Therefore, we can likely place the launch of Black Ops 6, and with it the big Warzone integration between November 22 and November 29. Of course, we’ll update you here once Activision’s plans are set in stone.

When the integration does come into effect, players can drop in with all new weapons, dash around lobbies with Omnimovement, and plenty more.