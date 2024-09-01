Best SWAT 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The SWAT 5.56 is by far the best marksman rifle you can use in the Black Ops 6 beta and with the right loadout it can prove dominant.

Ever since the Black Ops 6 beta kicked off on August 30, the Jackal PDW SMG has quickly become the best gun, and the XM4 has been crowned the best all-round AR. However, the SWAT 5.56 has since emerged as a worthy marksman alternative.

The SWAT 5.56 is a three-round burst rifle, which, if built correctly, can be incredibly strong for small-medium range gunfights in BO6 thanks to its low TTK and low recoil.

Here’s the ultimate SWAT 5.56 loadout in the Black Ops 6 beta, including all the best attachments, perks, and equipment you need for your setup.

Best Black Ops SWAT 5.56 loadout

Activision / Dexerto The Redwell Reflex Optic is the best to use with the SWAT 5.56 marksman rifle.

Muzzle: Compensator or Suppressor

Compensator or Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire Note: Rapid Fire is worth it for the lower TTK, but can take a while to unlock. If you are yet to unlock this, the Light Stock can be equipped to increase hipfire and strafing movement speed.

Rapid Fire Optic: Redwell Reflex

Despite it being a marksman rifle, the best way to build it is to create a classic run-and-gun style loadout to dominate both close-range and medium-range combat.

Muzzle choice comes down to personal preference and playstyle. Choose the Compensator if you don’t mind making noise as you navigate across the map to give you increased Vertical recoil control, or the Suppressor to stealthily keep you hidden from enemy minimaps.

The Redwell Reflex Optic gives you a decent sight to make shooting at range easier, while not being too much of a sniper scope to still be effective for close-quarters combat. However, Optics are always widely debated in CoD, so play around with what suits you best.

Despite opting for the Rapid Fire mod to increase the fire rate and the Quickdraw Grip to buff your ADS time, the Vertical Foregrip balances it out to give you some extra recoil control. If you also choose the Compensator Muzzle, then this will help you out even more.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for SWAT 5.56 loadout

The Enforcer Class Specialty and the SWAT 5.56 are the ideal combination. You’ll be able to run through opponents and score kills with ease thanks to its benefits of granting a momentary boost to your movement speed and health regeneration.

To obtain these benefits, you will need to be equipped with the following Perks and have the Perk Greed Wildcard activated to make the ultimate Perk and Equipment combination:

Black Ops 6 Do anything you can to get that Enforcer Class Specialty. You’ll need 3 red perks to get there.

Perk 1: Flak Jacket/Ghost

Flak Jacket/Ghost Perk 2: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Field Upgrade: Assault Pack/Trophy System

Assault Pack/Trophy System Secondary: 9mm PM

If you’ve got the Suppressor equipped on your burst rifle, you’ll probably want to select Ghost for your Perk 1 slot to stay off enemy radars while navigating around the map. However, the Flak Jacket will keep you protected from enemy explosives while gunning them down from afar.

Dexterity is a no-brainer for the next Perk slot thanks to it reducing motion when you jump, slide, and dive around the map, as well as decreasing fall damage. To round it out, Double Time lets you activate your Tactical Sprint for longer and Gung-Ho allows you to reload while doing it.

The SWAT 5.56 rifle doesn’t have an abundance of ammo in its magazine, therefore having the 9mm PM pistol at your disposal is key. This accurate Secondary weapon will allow you to quickly switch to take down your enemies at close range or finish them off at medium range.

How to unlock XM4 in Black Ops 6 beta

The SWAT 5.56 marksman rifle is unlocked at level 0 and therefore will be instantly available when you load up the Black Ops 6 beta. It’s unclear if this will be the case when the full version of Black Ops 6 releases on October 25.

We have also provided the best loadouts for the best weapon in the game, the Jackal PDW SMG, as well as the best AR, the XM4.