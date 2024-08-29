All Warzone quality-of-life changes coming in Black Ops 6 integration

With CoD Next dropping tons of intel, we’ve gotten a good look into what changes we can expect in Warzone come Black Ops 6’s release, especially on the quality of life side.

Be it Verdansk’s grand return, new Mastery Camos to grind for, or the arrival of Omnimovement, there is a lot to be excited about as Black Ops 6 gears up for its full release.

Not only are there gameplay changes but there are a fair few QoL improvements too. All looking to tighten up various aspects such as movement, visuals, and pings.

So, here are all the confirmed QoL changes coming to Warzone.

All quality of life changes coming to Warzone in Black Ops 6 Season 1

Below you can find the full list of the QoL changes coming:

Weapon rarity outlines

Pinging loot triggers a navigation ping

Live ping duration reduction

Pick up a self-revive while down

Downed enemies don’t trigger high alert

Bounty threat level sound queue

Reduced in-game splashes

Minimized loot cards when looking at loot

Med Cabinets loot drop improvements

Mantling improvements

Modified Ascenders and Ziplines

Menus and in-match UI will be simplified

Changes to Infil and Exfil sequences

All these changes are set to arrive in Warzone with the start of Black Ops 6 Season 1, which is when both games will be integrated. Season 1 is expected to kickoff roughly a month after the game’s launch.

Improvements to mantling, Ziplines, and Ascender with the addition of the new Omnimovement mechanic will result in quite the shake-up to Warzone’s pace.

Activision We’ll be seeing a few changes to Ziplines when Black Ops 6 gets integrated.

These movement changes are meant to have Warzone mimic the speed and fluidity of Black Op 6’s multiplayer movement. Another new inclusion that will have a significant impact is being able to pick up self-revives while downed.