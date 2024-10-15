How to preload Black Ops 6 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch is fast approaching, and for those who have preordered the game, you’ll want to preload it so it’s ready to play as soon as servers go live. Here’s how to do it on all platforms.

As with each new season of Call of Duty, you will be able to preload the upcoming CoD title up to a few days early.

When preload is available, the process is incredibly simple if you’ve already purchased the game. If not, buy the game and follow the below instructions to get your console or PC ready to go.

PlayStation

To preload Black Ops 6 on PS4 and PS5, it’s relatively simple, but you’ll have to wait until preloads go live on October 20.

Here’s what you have to do once the preload is available:

Find the Call of Duty app on your PlayStation console. Press the Options button. Go to ‘Manage Game Content’. Find Black Ops 6. Select ‘Install’.

If you don’t already have the COD app downloaded, be sure to download it from the PlayStation Store then follow the above steps, or simply download Black Ops 6 from the store.

Xbox

Xbox is similarly as easy as PlayStation, with a pretty quick process to get the game ready to go for installation.

Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Find the Call of Duty app. Press Start. Go to Manage Game & Add-Ons Find the Black Ops 6 content. Select the files you want to install.

However, at the time of writing, there is no date set for Black Ops 6 preloads on Xbox.

PC

Steam

The Steam process is fairly similar:

Find the Call of Duty app in your Library. Hit the Settings wheel. Select ‘Properties’. Select ‘DLC’. Check any files pertaining to Black Ops 6. Start the update.

Battle.net

Here’s how to preload Black Ops 6 on Battle.net:

Select Call of Duty. Select ‘Settings’. Choose ‘Modify Install’ from the drop-down menu. Go to the Content section and select Modify Install again. Locate the BO6 content and select Install. Press ‘Start Update’ to begin the download.

PC preloads on both Battle.net and Steam are already available for those who preordered as of October 14.

It’s worth noting, however, that you won’t be able to finish the game installation until it officially launches on October 25, so you won’t be able to get in early, regardless of platform!