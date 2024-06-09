Black Ops 6 Prestige Mode explained

Black Ops 6’s Prestige system works differently than the seasonal model with Treyarch making a return to the franchise’s roots.

Since Modern Warfare 2019, Call of Duty’s Prestige system has been reworked to match a live service appeal. New seasons would add new levels with this dip-fed design hoping to retain dedicated players.

This redesign has been a popular complaint for years now. With new levels coming at a season’s launch, the progression system felt stale and bare-bones weeks into the title’s life cycle.

Black Ops 6 will be ditching the revised system for the classic Prestige system, with Treyarch aiming to deliver the “most rewarding Call of Duty” to date.

Black Ops 6 Prestige system explained

As mentioned, the Prestige system has seen various tweaks since Modern Warfare 2019, with each new season introducing more progression to dive into. For example, Modern Warfare 3’s Season 4 introduced four new Prestiges.

Black Ops 6 ditches that; all earnable Prestiges will be available at launch. That means on Day 1, players can go through and reach the max Prestige with no seasonal time gate stopping the fun.

That said, the path to Prestige is still the same. Reach the max Military level of 55, and you’ll be given the option to enter Prestige Mode.

How many Prestige levels are in Black Ops 6?

At launch, there will be 10 Prestige levels. Once you hit the max Prestige level, there will be an additional 1000 levels to grind through, boasting exclusive rewards for the most dedicated.

At the moment, it’s unsure if future seasons will add more Prestige levels, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes present.

With that, you're all caught up on the return of the classic Prestige Mode.