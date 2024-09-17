When does Warzone & MW3 Season 6 start? Release date & time

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 is a huge update full of new weapons and exciting horror crossovers, but when does it arrive?

The Haunting brings some Halloween spirit to both games in Season 6, including skins for Michael Myers from Halloween and Terrifier’s Art the Clown. There are also new guns like DTIR 30-06 and a brand-new game mode to get stuck into.

If you can’t wait for The Haunting to get underway, here’s the release and start time for MW3 and Warzone Season 6.

The Season 6 update drops on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in both Warzone and MW3. You can expect The Haunting content to appear at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST, at which point the Season 5 Battle Pass will be removed.

Season 5 Reloaded was a hefty update that required around 110 GB on PC, but this one will be significantly less.

The previous patch was part of a major rework to the COD HQ app, which also included the Black Ops 6 beta files. Season 6 isn’t part of this reorganization, so although we don’t have an official file size, it should be closer to the 20-30 GB that players have come to expect.

Activision The Haunting brings another The Walking Dead crossover to COD.

If you want to hop into the action right away, you also have the option to preload so that the download is complete and ready to go in advance.

PlayStation

Head to the Call of Duty app on the home screen. Press the ‘Options’ button. Select ‘Check for Update.’ If preloads are live, the download will appear on your screen. Press ‘OK’ to start installing the file.

Battle.net

Log into your Battle.net account. Click on the Call of Duty app from the drop-down menu. Select ‘Options.’ Click on ‘Check for Updates.’ If the download is available, confirm to start installing.

Preloads for Call of Duty updates can go live anytime in the 24 hours before the start time. But don’t panic if it says there aren’t any downloads available, as they often appear just a few hours before the new season begins.

Unfortunately, if you’re an Xbox player, there is no option to preload MW3 and Warzone Season 6, so you’ll have to start the download at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST. The good news, as mentioned before, is this file is expected to be smaller than Season 5 Reloaded, so you shouldn’t be out of the game for too long.

Once the download is completed and the update is live, you’re free to start grinding the new Constellation’s End camo and working towards the Kastov LSW LMG.