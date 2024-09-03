Best AMES 85 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

In what’s become a heated race for best AR in the Black Ops 6 beta, the AMES 85 has rightfully turned some heads and is a lethal weapon with the correct set of attachments.

As part of our Black Ops 6 beta weapon tier list, we gave the AMES 85 the crown for best AR. Because although the weapon has a slower time-to-kill speed than the XM4 and AK-74, reliable accuracy and devastating power make it an appealing option.

Without having the full pool of weapons in the beta, it’s hard to tell how powerful the AMES 85 will be at launch. In saying that, it has massive potential to be a meta weapon.

Best Black Ops 6 AMES 85 loadout

Optic: Accu-Spot Reflex

Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Dexerto

First, we recommend using an optic as this weapon doesn’t have a visually pleasing iron sight. It comes down to personal preference, but we like the Accu-Spot Reflex because of its clean sightline.

To help improve accuracy, the Ported Compensator addresses first shot and vertical recoil control. Along the same lines of of thinking, the Ranger Foregrip improves horizontal recoil control, but also helps sprinting and movement speed.

Winning a gunfight in Black Ops 6 comes down to which player fires first, bullet placement, and range. With that in mind, the Reinforced Barrel improves damage range and bullet velocity, and the Quickdraw Grip improves aim down sight speed.

If you use these set of attachments, there shouldn’t be any issue taking on any medium or long range engagement. In addition, the improved mobility will even make it possible to get up and close and personal with enemies.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for AMES 85

Dexerto

Treyarch put a heavy emphasis on movement in this title. Regardless of whether you use and AR or SMG, being able to outmaneuver the opposition with omnimovement and other mechanics is paramount.

And because of that, three of our four Perks address mobility. By using the three red Perks, you unlock the Enforce combat speciality which grants a temporary buff to movement speed and heal regeneration rate after killing enemies. We believe that this is the best combat speciality and should be on every loadout.

To gain these benefits, you’ll want to use these perks and equipment:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Dexterity

Dexterity Lethal: Thermo Grenade

Thermo Grenade Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

How to unlock AMES 85 in Black Ops 6 Beta

The AMES 85 is unlocked by reaching level 20, making it one of the harder weapons to get. However, it still shouldn’t take you too long, as all experience rates are doubled in the beta.

For more meta builds, check out our Black Ops 6 gun tier list, as well as the best Jackal PDW and best C9 loadouts, both of which are dominating the beta.