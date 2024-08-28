When is Ranked Play coming to Black Ops 6?

During Call of Duty NEXT, Activision confirmed when Ranked Play is coming to Black Ops 6, and its earlier than any other series entry.

Ranked Play scratches the competitive itch for players looking for more than a standard public match. The mode uses the Call of Duty League ruleset, which restricts certain guns, equipment, and kill streaks. Additionally, the mode uses the same 4v4 format, pool of maps, and game modes the pros play on.

Players climb the ranks and earn new Skill Divisions by winning matches to earn a spot in the illustrious Top 250 ultimately. At the end of each season, rewards are given out based on which division you finish in.

Article continues after ad

For Modern Warfare 3, the game mode launched as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17. Black Ops 6 will release the game mode even earlier, so without further ado, here’s when fans can expect the game mode this year.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Activision announced that Ranked Play will come to Black Ops 6 early during Season 1.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 launched about one month after the game officially launched. If Black Ops 6 follows the same schedule, we expect the first seasonal update to go live at the end of November and for Ranked Play to come soon after that.

Article continues after ad

Treyarch did not confirm if there will be any changes to this upcoming iteration of Ranked Play. There also was no mention of Ranked Play coming to Warzone. Modern Warfare 3 never added Ranked Play to Urzikstan and only kept the game mode on Regurgence maps.

Raven Software are planning to launch Ranked Play battle royale before the end of the year but did not commit to an official date.

For more on the upcoming Treyarch title, check out our guide on every beta map and mode.