Best SVD loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

Sniping in Black Ops 6 is a delight, and the SVD is a good sniper rifle to learn the ropes with. The fast-firing and easy-to-use weapon packs a punch and has pinpoint accuracy.

Movement is king in BO6. Operators can fly around the map, over ledges, and around corners thanks to the new omnimovement system. As such, SMGs have dominated the beta, as players can weave in and out of their opponents.

In saying that, sniper rifles provide a perfect counter. Players can dive around all they want, but there isn’t much you can do to avoid a sniper holding down a lane. Let’s jump right into what makes the SVD special.

Best Black Ops 6 SVD loadout

Optic: Blandwell 7x Scope

Blandwell 7x Scope Magazine: Fast Mag I

Fast Mag I Comb: Quickdraw Riser

Quickdraw Riser Stock: Heavy Stock

Heavy Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto

Our loadout focuses on improving speed and mobility without losing the firepower that makes sniper rifles unique. Black Ops 6 eliminates most cons from attachments, making it easier than ever to make an agile sniper class.

To start, Fast Mag I improves reload quickness, aim down sight, and sprint to fire speed at the small cost of magazine ammo capacity.

Choosing an optic comes down to personal preference. We enjoyed the Blandwell 7x Scope as it provides a clean sightline for both medium and long-range engagements. Similarly, Quickdraw Riser delivers a massive boost to aim down sight speed.

Operating under that logic, Rapid Fire improves the weapon’s fire rate.

If you get fired at in this title while using a sniper rifle, a significant amount of flinch makes it hard to fight back accurately. With that in mind, the Heavy Stock helps with flinch resistance.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for SVD

Dexerto

Although challenging, pulling off sniper trick shots in Black Ops 6 is more fun than ever thanks to ominovment. Its possible to dive off ledges and shoot enemies while in mid-air, and these Perks help make that task easier.

Dexterity, for example, reduces weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving, while Double Time increases the duration of tactical sprinting.

And since we have three red Perks equipped, this unlocks the Enforcer Speciality, which grants a movement boost and quicker health regeneration after every kill.

To gain these benefits, you’ll want to use these perks and equipment:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Dexterity

Dexterity Lethal: Thermo Grenade

Thermo Grenade Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

How to unlock SVD in Black Ops 6 Beta

The SVD is unlocked by reaching level 16, making it one of the harder weapons to unlock in the beta, but it shouldn’t be too difficult as all experience rates are doubled.

For more meta builds, check out our Black Ops 6 gun tier list, as well as the best Jackal PDW and best C9 loadouts, both of which are dominating the beta. Also, you’ll want to optimize your controller settings before jumping into a match.