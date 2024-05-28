Black Ops 6 launch on Game Pass accidentally leaked by Xbox

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is seemingly going to launch on Xbox Game Pass, after a slip-up from Microsoft has given CoD fans a massive heads-up.

With the summer approaching, the annual build-up for the new Call of Duty title is in full swing. After months of rumors and leaks, it’s finally been confirmed that it’ll be the sixth installment in the Black Ops series, and take place during the Gulf War period.

We’ve started to see teases on social media and inside Warzone too, but now Microsoft has given fans the biggest insight yet, as they’ve seemingly confirmed that the next Black Ops title will be coming to Game Pass on launch day.

It came on May 28, as a push notification for the Xbox mobile app read: “Just Announced. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!”

The notification links to a page on the Xbox website that returns an error message but is clearly set up for a big announcement.

Further reports added that the announcement should come at some point soon, possibly later on May 28 or before the month comes to a close.

We will know for certain after the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct event, which happens on Sunday, June 9, right after the main Xbox Games Showcase 2024. This is expected to be the first big reveal of gameplay, details about the storyline for single-player mode, and likely some Zombies insight as well.

It shouldn’t particularly be a massive shock that Xbox is leveraging its ownership of Activision into using Call of Duty on Game Pass, especially as it’ll bring further interest to the platform.

Black Ops 6 will, still, launch on PlayStation and Nintendo despite now being under the Xbox umbrellas. It’s even looking like it’ll be available on PS4 and Xbox One.