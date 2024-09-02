All Equipment & Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6

All Equipment & Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6Activision
Black Ops 6 features a wide range of deadly equipment and powerful Field Upgrades to give you an edge in any given match. From explosive grenades to stim shots to keep you alive, here’s the full overview.
Like every Call of Duty before it, Black Ops 6 includes a raft of equipment and additional goodies like Field Upgrades to use at your discretion. While some options are rather situational, others are well-rounded tools that could improve any Loadout.
While it’s ultimately your choice as to what gadgets you take into a match, you’ll certainly want to know all the options before locking in your choices. As you level up in the Beta, plenty more becomes available.
With that said, here’s the full rundown on every piece of equipment along with every Field Upgrade at your disposal in Black Ops 6.
All Lethal & Tactical Equipment in Black Ops 6 beta
Lethals
|Lethal Equipment
|Description
|Frag
|Cookable fragmentation grenade
|Sticky Grenade
|Reliable sticky grenade with a timed fuse
|Thermo Grenade
|Creates a large fuel-air cloud that explodes after a duration
|Blast Trap
|Planted explosive device detonates when enemies come near. Clever enemies can creep past the Blast Trap to prevent detonation
|Combat Axe
|Thrown axe that kills enemies in one hit. Bounces off surfaces
Tacticals
|Tactical Equipment
|Description
|Concussion
|Grenade that slows victim’s movement and aiming
|Flashbang
|Grenade that blinds targets for a duration
|Stim Shot
|Combat stim that heals wounds and refreshes Tactical Sprint
|Prox Alarm
|Set of two sticky alarms that ring and flash when an enemy is nearby. Tripped alarms show on allied minimaps
|Decoy
|Grenade that simulates footsteps and gunfire sounds to confuse enemies. Sticks to surfaces
All Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6
|Field Upgrades
|Description
|Assault Pack
|Deploy a box of extra ammo and equipment to resupply your team
|Trophy System
|Deployable defense system that destroys enemy projectiles in the air
|Neurogas
|Deployed trap which emits a neurotoxic gas cloud causing severe hallucinations and disorienting and damaging victims
|Acoustic AMP
|Personal audio amplifier that makes enemy footsteps louder for a duration
|Sleeper Agent
|Infiltrate the enemy team, appearing as a friendly to them for a short duration. Kills extend the time. Gunfire and enemy content reveal your ture identity.
So that’s the full look at all equipment and every Field Upgrade you can select in Black Ops 6. While most are stock standard, there are at least one turning heads already.
The Sleeper Agent Field Upgrade has been the cause of controversy already, with early hands-on impressions not exactly being favorable.