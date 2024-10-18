Black Ops 6: All Multiplayer game modes explained

Black Ops 6 will launch with plenty of different Multiplayer game modes, so here is a comprehensive list of each and an outline of what they all entail.

Black Ops 6 marks the 21st installment of the Call of Duty franchise. In addition to a complete revamp of the movement system, the game will reinvigorate the Zombie experience and include a plethora of new weapons for gamers to master.

Alongside Zombies, Multiplayer in Black Ops 6 is getting a significant overhaul and will launch with plenty of different game modes for players to dive into.

These range from beloved classic modes to new and improved experiences, all with their objectives, lobby sizes, and more.

Here is every confirmed Multiplayer mode in Black Ops 6 and an outline of what each includes.

All Black Ops 6 Multiplayer modes explained

Activision Black Ops 6 will launch with plenty of Multiplayer modes

Black Ops 6 will launch with 10 different Multiplayer modes, including four alternate settings that add further difficulty and challenge.

Below is an outline of the complete Multiplayer Playlist for Black Ops 6 and what each mode entails.

Standard Multiplayer modes Black Ops 6

Activision Multiplayer has gotten a big upgrade in Black Ops 6

Team Deathmatch (6v6): Eliminate enemy players to earn scores for your team. Face Off Alternate Mode also supports Team Deathmatch.

Domination (6v6): Capture, hold, and defend objectives to earn score for your team. Note that Domination Flags now include a small zone around the flag itself where scoring occurs. Face Off Alternate Mode also supports Domination.

Search & Destroy (6v6): Teams alternate between detonating and defusing a bomb. No respawns. Kill Cam showcases the final kill of the game, rather than the Best Play.

Kill Confirmed (6v6): Recover dog tags to score for your team and deny enemy scores. Face Off Alternate Mode also supports Kill Confirmed.

Free-For-All (8): Eliminate enemies to earn score. The first to reach the score limit will achieve victory.

Hardpoint (6v6): Capture and hold the Hardpoint zone to earn score for your team. Note that consecutive Hardpoints are numbered, allowing you to more easily keep track of how many Hardpoints each map contains, and where they are.

Gunfight (2v2): Eliminate all enemy players using pre-determined classes to win the round. No respawns.

Headquarters (6v6): Compete to capture Headquarters and then defend it. Respawns are disabled for the team that holds the HQ.

Kill Order (6v6): Eliminate the enemy HVT while keeping your HVT alive. HVT kills earn bonus score for your team. Face Off Alternate Mode also supports Kill Order.

Control (6v6): Take turns attacking and defending the zones.

Black Ops 6 Alternate Multiplayer modes

Activision Black Ops 6 will also include alternate Multiplayer modes for an added twist

Black Ops 6’s launch will include four alternate modes for some of the most popular Multiplayer experiences, each bringing a unique twist.

Face Off Domination (6v6): Capture, hold, and defend objectives to earn score for your team. Scorestreaks disabled. Note that Domination Flags now include a small zone around the flag itself where scoring occurs.

Face Off Team Deathmatch (6v6): Eliminate enemy players to score for your team. Scorestreaks disabled.

Face Off Kill Order (6v6): Eliminate the enemy HVT while keeping your HVT alive. HVT kills earn bonus score for your team. Scorestreaks disabled.

Face Off Kill Confirmed (6v6): Recover dog tags to score for your team and deny enemy score. Scorestreaks disabled.

Hardcore Mode Variant explained

Activision Hardcore mode will test your skills to the highest degree in Black Ops 6

For those who want to test their skills in Black Op 6’s Multiplayer, the game will also include an unforgiving and challenging setting for players to dive into.

Hardcore Mode will enable friendly fire, greatly limit your HUD, and drastically lower your health. At launch, this variant will be accessible to the following playlists.

Hardcore Quick Play game modes include:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Order

Domination

Hardpoint

Search and Destroy

Kill Confirmed

FFA

Face Off Moshpit

And that’s everything you need to know about all Black Ops 6 Multiplayer modes that will be ready at launch. We’ll be sure to update this article with any additional relevant information.