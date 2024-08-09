All Black Ops 6 Zombies Perk-A-Cola machines & how to use them

Black Ops 6 will again bring back the beloved Perk-A-Cola vending machines in Zombies, so here is everything you need to know.

Black Ops 6 will introduce significant changes to the round-based Zombie experience, be it Augments, a new save feature, and more will be included in the next installment of the Call of Duty franchise.

However, the devs have also included many beloved and iconic features that have become synonymous with the Black Ops Zombies experience, including Perk-A-Cola vending machines.

With a brand new twist to these Zombies items, Perk-A-Cola upgrades will once again be vital to ensuring you can survive the never-ending waves of Zombies threatening to swarm players at every turn.

Thanks to a new official blog post, we can confirm what Perk-A-Cola’s will be returning in BO6 and how they will work in the upcoming entry.

All Black Ops 6 Zombies Perk-A-Cola Vending machines

Activision Perk-A-Cola is back in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies will launch with eight different Perk-A-Cola’s. Furthermore, each will also come with six different Augments to further enhance their base abilities (3 Major and 3 Minor).

Jugger-Nog: Increase maximum health by 100.

Increase maximum health by 100. Quick Revive: Reduce the health regen delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%.

Reduce the health regen delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%. Speed Cola: Increase reload and armor replating speed bonus by 30%.

Increase reload and armor replating speed bonus by 30%. Stamin-Up: Increase movement speed.

Increase movement speed. PhD Flopper: Immunity to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Dive to prone triggers an explosion, which increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving to prone.

Immunity to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Dive to prone triggers an explosion, which increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving to prone. Deadshot Daiquiri: Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage.

Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage. Elemental Pop: Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect.

Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect. Melee Macchiato: Replace weapon gun butt with a deadly punch that sends enemies flying.

How to use Perk-A-Cola’s in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Perk-A-Cola can be purchased in Zombies using the Essence accrued throughout your run. The price of your next one will increase each time you purchase a new Cola.

Like previous entries in the franchise, players can expect to lose all their earned Perk-A-Cola if they go down during a game. However, they’ll, of course, have the chance to rebuy them once they have enough Essence.

While these machines are typically all scattered across each Zombie map, there will be the chance to find the “infamous Der Wunderfizz Machine, offering all available Perks in a single, usually dangerous, location.”