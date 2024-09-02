Best XMG loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The XMG is one of the most underrated guns in the Black Ops 6 beta, as it becomes incredibly powerful if you use a meta loadout with Call of Duty’s newest LMG.

It might be the only machine gun available in the Black Ops 6 beta, but the XMG doesn’t disappoint. This heavy-duty weapon is a fantastic option, offering both a fast time to kill and great range.

When used correctly, this gun dominates the XM4 and even goes head-to-head with the Jackal PDW. Its slow handling makes it a bad fit for run and gun playstyles, but it is an excellent option for those who want to play slower and punish overly zealous opponents.

Out of the box, the XMG isn’t that great, so you’ll need to use certain attachments to fulfill its true potential. Here’s the best build for the gun, as well as the optimal perks and equipment to partner with it.

Best Black Ops 6 XMG loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Magazine: Fast Mag II

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto

The XMG is a powerful weapon, but it does have some drawbacks. Most notably, its slow handling can make it difficult to use in a fast-paced game like Black Ops 6. To fix this, equip both the Quickdraw Grip and Fast Mag II to greatly improve its aim down sights speed and sprint to fire speed.

To make the XMG more consistent you’ll also want to use the Ported Compensator. This powerful muzzle attachment improves vertical recoil, making it easier to keep shots on targets.

Equally, a good optic like the Kepler Microflex is an excellent choice on the XMG. It helps keep your sights as clear as possible to avoid missing shots and being outgunned. This is especially useful in long-range gunfights where extra precision is often needed.

Rapid Fire is another meta attachment that you want to use. When equipped, it improves this gun’s rate of fire, improving its time to kill. A faster TTK is always beneficial in Call of Duty, and the XMG is no exception.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for XMG loadout

Enforcer is the best all-around Combat Speciality in Black Ops 6, with it providing a buff to movement speed and health regen after every kill. The movement buffs are particularly useful with the XMG, as they help mitigate its low mobility stats.

To get these benefits, you’ll need the following perks and equipment:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk 1: Assassin

Perk 2: Gung-Ho

Perk 3: Bankroll

Lethal: Frag

Tactical: Stim Shot

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Dexerto

Perk Greed is a fantastic wildcard that lets you use an extra perk for free. You’ll want to use this extra slot on Flak Jacket, which reduces incoming explosive and fire damage, improving your survivability.

Your three base perks all need to be red perks to get Enforcer’s benefits. Of the available red perks in the beta, Assassin, Gung-Ho, and Bankroll make the most sense with the XMG.

Assassin marks enemies on a kill streak, giving you bonus points if you manage to take them down. As for Gung-Ho, it reduces movement penalties and lets you reload during Tactical Sprint, which is ideal considering the XMG’s slow reload. Finally, Bankroll gives you 150 score at the start of every life, making it easier to earn scorestreaks.

A Frag is a classic yet effective option in the lethal slot, as it can be cooked to explode at just the right moment. Meanwhile, a Stim Shot is great for situations where you are under pressure and need to heal up quickly. Last but not least, a Trophy System lets you lock down an area by destroying enemy projectiles, which is perfect in objective modes like Hardpoint.

How to unlock XMG in Black Ops 6 Beta

The XMG is unlocked once you get access to custom loadouts at level 4, making it one of the easiest guns to unlock in the beta. Simply play a few games to reach the required level, and you’ll be able to equip and customize the LMG.

If you enjoy using long-range weapons like the XMG, this best SWAT 5.56 loadout will serve you well. Alternatively, you can switch it up with a meta C9 build that’s perfect for playing aggressively. Beyond classes, you’ll also want to make sure you are using the best controller settings to make racking up kills even easier.