Best AK-74 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The AK-74 is a strong option in the Black Ops 6 beta that makes up for its increased recoil by hitting hard, especially with a meta loadout.

It wouldn’t be a Call of Duty game without an iconic Kalashnikov, and the AK-74 fills that role in Black Ops 6. This powerful assault rifle is an underrated option that has gone largely overlooked, with the community instead favoring SMGs like the Jackal PDW and C9.

Even so, the AK-74 is still a strong weapon that has one of the fastest TTKs in the game. This is offset by its substantial recoil, which makes it a gun better suited to high-skill players and those confident in their aim.

Article continues after ad

If you want to get the most out of the AK-74, you’ll need a loadout that makes it easier to use and more consistent. Here’s the best class to use with the iconic rifle, including attachment, perks, and equipment.

Article continues after ad

Best Black Ops 6 AK-74 loadout

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Dexerto

Using a meta optic like the Volzhskiy Reflex is a must with the AK-74, as its intense recoil makes using iron sights tricky at the best of times. Some other good alternatives include the Accu-Spot Reflex, Merlin Mini, and Merlin Reflex.

Article continues after ad

Speaking of recoil, a combination of the Vertical Foregrip and Compensator greatly reduces gunkick, making the AK-74 more accurate. This makes it much easier to take advantage of its fast time to kill by improving consistency.

The Long Barrel is another great choice on the AK-74, boosting damage range more than any other attachment in the beta. This gun has excellent range and can even compete against snipers if you master its recoil, so improving range where possible is well worth it.

Article continues after ad

For the final attachment slot, you are free to pick what suits your playstyle the most, but the Quickdraw Grip is our recommendation. It improves aim down sight speed, which is useful in a game as fast-paced as Black Ops 6.

Article continues after ad

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for AK-74 loadout

The Recon combat specialty is a fantastic option, as it lets you see enemies through walls for a short time after respawning. This complements the AK-74’s high bullet penetration and damage, which lets it shoot enemies through more surfaces and walls than most other guns.

Article continues after ad

To gain this benefit and make the most of the assault rifle, you’ll want to use these perks and equipment:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Vigilance

Vigilance Perk 4: Double Time

Double Time Lethal: Thermo Grenade

Thermo Grenade Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Dexerto

Ghost has always been a strong perk in Call of Duty, preventing you from appearing on enemy UAVs and Scout Pulses. Just keep in mind that this year’s version only works when you are moving or playing the objective, so stationary players won’t benefit from its effects.

You’ll need two more blue perks to earn Recon, and the best remaining options are Tracker and Vigilance. The former reveals enemy footsteps and pings enemies when you aim at them, while the latter displays an icon when you are on the other team’s minimap. These provide valuable information that lets you better judge when to be aggressive and when to play safe.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Perk Greed, you’ll have access to an additional fourth perk slot. This is best used on Double Time, a returning perk that increases the duration of Tactical Sprint, making it easier to get around the map quickly.

For lethal equipment, a Thermo Grenade creates a large explosion that is deadly if it lands. Meanwhile, a Flashbang is the best overall tactical, as it blinds enemies, leaving them vulnerable and easy to beat. Finally, the Assault Pack replenishes ammo when placed, which helps keep your AK-74 topped up on ammunition.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock AK-74 in Black Ops 6 Beta

The AK-74 is unlocked by reaching level 7, making it a relatively easy gun to get. It should only take a handful of games to reach this level, as all experience earned is doubled during the beta.

You should also consider using the best XM4 loadout and best XMG loadout, both of which are accurate weapons that perform well at both medium range and long range, just like the AK. Otherwise, make sure you are using the best controller settings and don’t miss out on the beta’s exclusive rewards.

Article continues after ad