Call of Duty players furious as Black Ops 6 will not have campaign early access

Call of Duty players have slammed Black Ops 6 for not having an early access campaign to grind out before the multiplayer goes live, questioning why Treyarch would make this decision.

In recent years, namely in both Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, the campaign was made available a few days early to players who preordered the game.

This allowed them to test out weapons, complete the story, and get a grasp of what some of the multiplayer maps will look like, with many of them featuring as areas in the campaign.

However, it has been revealed in an official statement to CharlieINTEL that there will be no campaign early access in Black Ops 6.

Activision said: “The team is fully focused on October 25th. We are excited about all the game has to offer across Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.”

“This year, we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig in to any and all modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch moment October 25th. As such, there is no Early Access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch.”

This was quickly met with disdain from players who were looking forward to enjoying the campaign before hopping into multiplayer and Zombies.

“BRO WHY?!” asked Landon in the replies. “They make a fantastic decision one year, and the next walk back on it. I will never truly understand.”

Another commenter, Queen Ti, added: “It was so nice having early access to the campaign so we can focus on level up guns at launch.”

Others added that they simply “probably won’t play” the campaign as they will instead focus on multiplayer and Warzone, with the latter following shortly after.

While the response was overwhelmingly negative, there were some who were fine with the decision. “We play it all the day it releases. I don’t see an issue here lol,” said one such user.

Others said that it was “just like old times,” perhaps hoping that Black Ops 6 will bring back the nostalgia elements of grinding the whole game on launch day.

Activision The campaign isn’t the most popular mode, but there are a lot of people who still love to play it.

The campaign is far from the most popular part of any Call of Duty game, but there’s no doubt there are a number of players who will be disappointed and potentially even end up playing this year.

Last year, Modern Warfare 3 released to largely negative reviews — becoming the worst-reviewed COD of all time — as people got their hands on the campaign early, which could play a part in Activision’s decision.