Best DM-10 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The DM-10 is a fast-firing marksman rifle in Black Ops 6 that can be lethal in the right hands, especially with a meta loadout that makes the most of its strengths.

Alongside the Tanto .45, the DM-10 was the other gun added in the beta’s second weekend, bringing new life to the meta. It’s arrival fills a niche that wasn’t covered before – a rapid-fire semi-auto rifle that rewards precision, much like the DM56 and MCW 6.8 from Modern Warfare 3.

Therefore, this gun should appeal to those who enjoyed using those weapons. What you don’t want to do is play slow and try to use this like a true marksman rifle. It is generally not worth going for headshots; you are better off landing consistent body shots and spamming the trigger for the best time to kill possible.

This gun is tricky to use at first, but once you level it up, it becomes noticeably stronger. That’s especially true if you use our recommended DM-10 loadout that features the best attachments, perks, and equipment possible.

Best DM-10 Black Ops 6 loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Heavy Stock

Dexerto

Since the DM-10 cannot kill in one shot, even with a headshot, there isn’t that much value in using its default scope. Instead, you’ll want to equip a meta optic like the Kepler Microflex to make it much easier to use up close.

Speaking of ease of use, the Compensator and Heavy Stock are a great combination, with the muzzle reducing recoil and the stock reducing flinch. These help keep shots on target and let this marksman rifle hold its own against other long-range weapons.

While the DM-10 can kill in just two shots, its damage ranges are fairly short, making this unlikely most of the time. Using the Long Barrel mitigates this by increasing the gun’s damage range, making it more likely that you’ll down a foe in just two shots.

The Quickdraw Grip is the last attachment you’ll want to use, as it improves the gun’s aim down sight speed. Being able to aim in faster is always useful, especially given how fast paced Black Ops 6’s gameplay can be at times.

Best DM-10 class: Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty

The best combat speciality to use with the DM-10 is Recon, which lets you see enemies through walls every time you spawn. This invaluable intel is great for pre-aiming angles and catching out players trying to flank your team.

Here are the perks and equipment you’ll want to run to gain Recon’s benefits:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Forward Intel

Forward Intel Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Dexterity

Dexterity Lethal: Combat Axe

Combat Axe Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Dexerto

To activate Recon, you’ll need to use three blue perks. While there are several good options, the best by far is Ghost, which makes you undetectable by enemy UAVs and radar pings. Just keep in mind that this only works when you are moving, so you’ll want to avoid standing still for too long.

The other two perk slots should be used on Forward Intel, to increase the minimap size and show the direction that enemies are facing, and Cold-Blooded, preventing AI killstreaks from targeting you. These perks keep you alive by offering protection and intelligence, which are both important in Call of Duty.

By using the Perk Greed wildcard, you get access to a fourth perk slot. While there are several good options, Dexterity is one of the most appealing, as it reduces weapon motion as you run around. With a precision gun like the DM-10, less unnecessary screen shake is always handy.

For lethal equipment, use a Combat Axe when you are in a pinch, as it can be thrown to instantly kill anyone it hits. If you prefer to be the aggressor, a Concussion grenade is great for stunning enemies, leaving them vulernable. Finally, a Trophy System is a defensive field upgrade that can be used to block enemy equipment and capture points to help your team win more games.

How to unlock DM-10

The DM-10 is unlocked by reaching level 25, making it one of the hardest guns to unlock in the beta. After getting the marksman rifle, you’ll need to progress through 46 gun levels to acquire all of its unique attachments.

Best DM-10 alternative in Black Ops 6

Dexerto The SVD is a powerful sniper rifle that can down foes in just one shot.

The SVD is the only other semi-auto rifle in the beta, offering superior damage to the DM-10 at the cost of fire rate. It’s a great option for those who prefer precision to firing quickly, as this sniper rifle is capable of one shot kills.

Be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 tier list to see how all the other guns compare to the DM-10, or try out a range of meta builds, including this Jackal PDW loadout, AMES 85 loadout, C9 loadout, and LR 7.62 loadout.