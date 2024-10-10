Black Ops 6 confirms long-awaited Nuketown return

After four years without the iconic multiplayer map, Nuketown returns to Call of Duty in Black Ops 6.

Just like how Call of Duty fans feel about Shipment, Nuketown is one of the most beloved maps in series history. The small-scale map first appeared in Black Ops 2 in 2012 and featured in three other titles.

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to play a match on the nuclear weapon testing site, but players will only have to wait a little longer. Treyarch announced that Nuketown will be released on November 1, one week after Black Ops 6 launches on Oct. 25.

Article continues after ad

Based on the teaser alone, it’s difficult to tell if this will be a faithful remaster of the original map design or if there will be any differences in the layout.

Yet, while fans celebrate the announcement, concerns stemming from previous map design complaints remain.

BO6 features 16 multiplayer maps at launch, split into two types of maps. The four Strike maps are smaller and designed for 2v2 or 6v6 matches, while the remaining 12 Core maps follow a more traditional layout fans have grown accustomed to.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Treyarch spent significant energy on small and medium-sized maps for this title, frustrating players who wanted larger traditional three-lane designs.

The development team reassured players by claiming that most of the 12 Core 6v6 maps at launch are medium-sized. Despite being popular Nuketown is one of the smalled maps in CoD history.

As a result, this might not go over well with players who were already frustrated by an overabundance of small maps. Thankfully, we still haven’t seen eight Core 6v6 maps. So, there is always a chance that the negative sentiment changes.

Article continues after ad

In addition, this isn’t the only version of Nuketown in BO6. Area 99 is a new Resurgence Warzone map designed by Treyarch, one that’s directly inspired by the multiplayer map.