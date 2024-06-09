Black Ops 6 CoD Zombies explained: Maps, characters, story & more

Zombies makes its return in Black Ops 6, this time with a heavy focus on round-based action. Read on to learn everything about the mode.

Since World at War, Zombies mode has become a key staple in CoD’s portfolio of modes, at least for Treyarch titles. However, MW3 was the first Modern Warfare title to feature the horde mode, albeit with a DMZ-inspired remix of the classic mode.

That said, Black Ops 6 will see the mode return to its roots via the round-based structure fans have come to know and love.

Black Ops 6 Zombies maps

With Black Ops 6, two new maps will debut:

Liberty Falls : An incident in West Virginia occurs, thus prompting the dispatch of an elite unit, who’s goal is to investigate what has happened.

: An incident in West Virginia occurs, thus prompting the dispatch of an elite unit, who’s goal is to investigate what has happened. Terminus: Set in Black Cite, Dr. Peck mounts a rescue operation and you have to escape the massive prison.

Per the Black Ops 6 blog post, players can expect “exciting maps and groundbreaking experiences” to come post-launch via the seasonal model fans have grown to love. It’s unknown if the Outbreak mode will return, but we’ll keep you updated should that change.

Who are the characters in Black Ops 6 CoD zombies?

Zombies will see the return of Requiem characters Gigori Weaver, Elizabeth Grey, Mac Carver, and Maya Aguinaldo.

With the seasonal model CoD carries, new characters may be introduced somewhere down the line. We’ll keep you updated if that happens.

Black Ops 6 Zombies storyline explained

Activision

Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode will pick up the Dark Aether narrative set up in Black Ops Cold War. Set in 1991, Dr. Peck charters a boat to visit some old friends in Japan, who happen to be the stars of the current Zombies mode.

Players can experience Zombies with their own Operators, but using the current characters will grant story progress and additional dialogue, per a briefing shared via IGN. It’s also likely the story will expand as new seasons debut.

That’s everything you need to know about Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode. Be sure to check all the new features coming, such as the omnidirectional movement, loadout changes, and the return of the classic Prestige System.