Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 name & logo confirmed for 2024

Activision has finally confirmed the name and logo of the 2024 Call of Duty title after months of speculation, with the reveal of Black Ops 6, a continuation of the hugely popular series from developers Treyarch.

For a long time, players have believed the name of the new COD game to be Black Ops Gulf War, a successor to 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

At the time this was a departure from the standard naming convention of previous Black Ops games, which were simply numbers 1 through 4.

Now, they’re putting things back on track with Black Ops 6, as teasers have started to ramp up exponentially throughout May 2024 in the build-up to the big reveal, which has not yet been given a date.

Black Ops 6 will be following on from 2023 entry Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which brought back all 16 classic MW2 (2009) maps to the game and has been widely regarded as one of the better COD games of recent years, with more players than 2022’s entry, Modern Warfare II.

The Black Ops 6 logo features the famous BO typography, alongside an image of a shield emblazoned with three dogs facing left, right, and forward.

The previous numbered Black Ops titles featured Roman numerals instead, though it looks as though Treyarch’s design team have opted to depart from that for BO6.

The full reveal will take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Xbox Games Showcase, with a Black Ops 6 Direct immediately following the show.

The game is yet to receive an official release date or any real information provided, though there have been plenty of Black Ops 6 leaks in the lead-up to this reveal.