Best Tanto .22 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Tanto .22 is a powerful SMG in Black Ops 6 that deals high damage but has a slow fire rate, and it requires a unique loadout to get the most out of it.

Introduced in the beta’s second weekend, the Tanto .22 feels a lot like the WSP-9 from Modern Warfare 3. It has a highly competitive TTK if you hit your shots, but its slow rate of fire makes missing especially punishing.

Regardless, its damage alone makes it one of the strongest guns you can use, especially once you get attachments to make it more accurate. With the right build, it can even outgun assault rifles like the AMES 86 and XM4 at long range, despite being a submachine gun.

However, you will need to use a specific loadout to make the most of the Tanto .22, with our recommended attachments making it one of the best guns in the game.

Best Tanto .22 Black Ops 6 loadout

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Dexerto

To make the most of the Tanto’s impressive range, you’ll want to use the Long Barrel, which boosts damage range significantly. Likewise, a meta optic like the Merlin Reflex makes tracking targets at a distance much easier, which is essential given the gun’s slow fire rate.

The SMG becomes really good at long range once you equip the Vertical Foregrip, an underbarrel attachment that reduces horizontal recoil. With these three attachments, the Tanto .22 is one of the most accurate guns in Black Ops 6.

Since this is a submachine gun, there will be plenty of opportunities to run around the map and flank the other team, so it’s recommended to use a Suppressor. This stops you from appearing on the enemy’s radar when you shoot, making it much harder for the other team to predict your next move.

Round off the build with the Quickdraw Grip, a rear grip that improves aim down sight speed. This makes sure that the Tanto feels snappy and responsive, which is always useful for an SMG. If you intend to run and gun with this weapon, this attachment is a must.

Best Tanto .22 class: Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty

Recon is a strong combat specialty that lets you see enemies through walls after spawning. This complements a mobile gun like the Tanto .22 well, as you can chase them down to secure easy kills.

Here are the perks and equipment you’ll want to run to gain the benefits of Recon:

Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Ninja

Ninja Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Dexerto

You’ll need to use three blue perks to gain the Recon specialty. This isn’t a problem, as these perks improve fast-paced playstyles that work best with the Tanto .22. Ghost is the most impactful of these, as it keeps you hidden by making you undetectable by enemy UAVs and radar pings.

For the other two regular perk slots, use both Tracker and Cold-Blooded, which make it easier to hunt down enemies. Tracker highlights their footsteps, giving you additional intel, while Cold-Blooded stops pesky killstreaks from targeting you and ruining a bigtime flank.

With Perk Greed, you can select a fourth perk to make this class even better for flanking. This extra slot is best used on Ninja, which silences your footsteps, letting you sneak up on the other team without being noticed. In combination with Ghost and the suppressor, this creates the most stealthy setup possible.

For equipment, a Frag offers a deadly lethal that can be cooked to explode at just the right moment, and a Concussion leaves opponents stunned, letting you swoop in for an easy win. Finally, a Trophy System is a strong field upgrade that blocks enemy equipment, letting you capture and hold objectives more easily.

How to unlock Tanto .22

The Tanto .22 is unlocked by reaching level 30, the highest level possible in the Black Ops 6 beta. It will take a good amount of playtime to get access to it, but the gun’s impressive damage makes it worth the grind.

Best Tanto .22 alternative in Black Ops 6

Dexerto As the most used gun in the beta, the Jackal PDW’s strength speaks for itself.

The Jackal PDW has dominated the beta, with it being the most versatile gun in the game. It offers similar range to the Tanto .22, but its faster rate of fire makes it much easier to use in close quarters.

For more content, check out our Black Ops 6 tier list to see where all the other guns rank, as well as the best controller settings and PC settings you need to use to make your game run as smoothly as possible.