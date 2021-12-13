Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare 2 release date, leaks, everything we know

Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching and we’ve got a full look at all there is to know. From a release date to upcoming game modes and even campaign details, here’s a rundown of every early detail.

Each and every year, one thing is a given in the gaming industry: A new Call of Duty title will be released. Following on from Vanguard by Sledgehammer Games, it’s Infinity Ward’s turn once again in 2022.

While details are still scarce, we have plenty of early information to go off. Months out from launch, we already have a decent idea of what to expect with the next entry in Activision’s FPS franchise.

Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare 2 release date

Modern Warfare 2 currently has no release date locked in. While we know for certain that the new Call of Duty game will be releasing in 2022, in line with Activision’s annual cycle, we’re yet to hear of a specific date.

Given the typical release window, however, we can always make an educated guess when it comes to Call of Duty. With a vast majority of previous titles released between October and November, it’s safe to expect the trend will continue here.

Therefore, it’s almost guaranteed that we’ll see Modern Warfare 2 releasing in the final quarter of 2022.

Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare 2 platforms

No specific platforms have been announced for Modern Warfare 2 just yet. Though similar to the release date, this is another trend we can expect to see continue in 2022.

Both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard are cross-gen Call of Duty titles. They both released across last-gen and current-gen gaming hardware. As a result, we can expect to see Modern Warfare 2 follow suit.

Modern Warfare 2 will likely be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, along with PC. However, it is worth noting that previous-gen versions may come with one distinction. Leakers have implied Modern Warfare 2 could ship on multiple discs for the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Moreover, prominent Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson has suggested this may be the last title supported on previous generation consoles.

Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare 2 leaks

It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.

Before Call of Duty Vanguard even released, we already knew where 2022’s title was headed. Leaks dating back to September teased ‘Project’ Cortez as a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.

Throughout the upcoming game, players will supposedly join US special forces in fighting a “covert war against Colombian drug cartels,” according to a report from VGC. This campaign is allegedly set to ‘feel like’ Red Dead Redemption 2, with brutal realism, gore, and unique death animations.

On the multiplayer side, we already know of a few maps in the works.

Five classic Modern Warfare maps are reportedly in development for the 2022 release including Favela, Terminal, Highrise, Shipment, and Quarry.

Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare 2 modes

Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly introduce a new standalone game mode similar to Escape From Tarkov.Little is known about specific game modes set to arrive in Modern Warfare 2. However, one early leak has suggested an Escape From Tarkov-esque playlist is currently in development.

“The objective of the mode is to accumulate loot within several separate maps, before successfully extracting,” one source claimed.

With a 20-35 player count, this new Call of Duty project will allegedly be an independent gaming experience, akin to Warzone at the moment.