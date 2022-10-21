GamingCall of Duty

Every Modern Warfare 2 weapon: Assault Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns & more

Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare character holding assault rifleActivision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is rapidly approaching and, while a full list of weapons won’t drop until the full game does, here’s every weapon we know will be in Infinity Ward’s 2022 title. 

With the Call of Duty: Vanguard year almost at its end point, plenty of hype has already started building for Modern Warfare 2 – the follow-up to 2019’s soft reboot of the popular Modern Warfare series.

The early access campaign has gone live but, even with the recent multiplayer beta, confirmed weapon details have been thin on the ground.

However, the beta and campaign, alongside previous leaks, mean we now have a lot of information relating to Modern Warfare 2’s weapon pool. There will doubtless be more that have been missed or will come via DLC, so keep your eyes peeled for more.

Modern Warfare 2 fireActivision
MW2 is guaranteed to offer some brand new gameplay to the CoD franchise.

All Modern Warfare 2 weapons

There are some classic CoD weapons we know will feature (like the MP5) but others will make their debuts in the 2022 title.

Assault Rifles

  • Chimera
  • Lachmann-556
  • STB 556
  • M4
  • M16
  • Kastov 762
  • Kastov 74-u
  • Kastov 545
  • M13B
  • TAQ-56

Battle Rifles

  • TAQ-V
  • SO-14
  • FTAC Recon
  • Lachmann-762

Submachine Guns (SMGs)

  • Lachmann Sub
  • BAS-P
  • MX9
  • VAZNEV-9K
  • FSS Hurricane
  • MINIBAK
  • PDSW 528
  • VEL 46
  • Fennec 45

Shotguns

  • Lockwood 300
  • Bryson 800
  • Bryson 890
  • Expedite 12

Light Machine Guns (LMGs)

  • RAAL MG
  • HCR 56
  • 556 Icarus
  • RPK
  • RAPP H
  • Sakin MG38

Marksman Rifles

  • LM-S
  • SP-R 208
  • EBR-14
  • SA-B 50
  • Lockwood MK2
  • TAQ-M

Sniper Rifles

  • MCPR-300
  • Victus XMR
  • Signal 50
  • LA-B 330
  • SP-X 80

Melee

  • Riot Shield

That’s every confirmed weapon so far. There’s almost certainly going to be more coming with seasonal updates and it’s fairly standard for some weapon names to change from pre-launch titles.

It’ll be sure to excite fans, with a host of classic weapons joined by new guns. Some diverge from Modern Warfare 2019 but appear very similar. For example, the MINIBAK looks almost identical to the PP-19 Bizon, while VEL 46 is deeply reminiscent of the MP7.

We’ll be sure to update this page when more weapons drop, so stay tuned.

keep reading

FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM
FIFA

FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Nathan Warby
cod warzone best assault rifles and loadouts
Call of Duty

Best Assault Rifle class loadouts in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Attachments

James Busby
Disney Dreamlight Valley dried ginger
Gaming

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find Dried Ginger

Jessica Filby
loading...