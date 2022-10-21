Every Modern Warfare 2 weapon: Assault Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns & more

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is rapidly approaching and, while a full list of weapons won’t drop until the full game does, here’s every weapon we know will be in Infinity Ward’s 2022 title.

With the Call of Duty: Vanguard year almost at its end point, plenty of hype has already started building for Modern Warfare 2 – the follow-up to 2019’s soft reboot of the popular Modern Warfare series.

The early access campaign has gone live but, even with the recent multiplayer beta, confirmed weapon details have been thin on the ground.

However, the beta and campaign, alongside previous leaks, mean we now have a lot of information relating to Modern Warfare 2’s weapon pool. There will doubtless be more that have been missed or will come via DLC, so keep your eyes peeled for more.

Activision MW2 is guaranteed to offer some brand new gameplay to the CoD franchise.

All Modern Warfare 2 weapons

There are some classic CoD weapons we know will feature (like the MP5) but others will make their debuts in the 2022 title.

Assault Rifles

Chimera

Lachmann-556

STB 556

M4

M16

Kastov 762

Kastov 74-u

Kastov 545

M13B

TAQ-56

Battle Rifles

TAQ-V

SO-14

FTAC Recon

Lachmann-762

Submachine Guns (SMGs)

Lachmann Sub

BAS-P

MX9

VAZNEV-9K

FSS Hurricane

MINIBAK

PDSW 528

VEL 46

Fennec 45

Shotguns

Lockwood 300

Bryson 800

Bryson 890

Expedite 12

Light Machine Guns (LMGs)

RAAL MG

HCR 56

556 Icarus

RPK

RAPP H

Sakin MG38

Marksman Rifles

LM-S

SP-R 208

EBR-14

SA-B 50

Lockwood MK2

TAQ-M

Sniper Rifles

MCPR-300

Victus XMR

Signal 50

LA-B 330

SP-X 80

Melee

Riot Shield

That’s every confirmed weapon so far. There’s almost certainly going to be more coming with seasonal updates and it’s fairly standard for some weapon names to change from pre-launch titles.

It’ll be sure to excite fans, with a host of classic weapons joined by new guns. Some diverge from Modern Warfare 2019 but appear very similar. For example, the MINIBAK looks almost identical to the PP-19 Bizon, while VEL 46 is deeply reminiscent of the MP7.

We’ll be sure to update this page when more weapons drop, so stay tuned.