Every Modern Warfare 2 weapon: Assault Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns & more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is rapidly approaching and, while a full list of weapons won’t drop until the full game does, here’s every weapon we know will be in Infinity Ward’s 2022 title.
With the Call of Duty: Vanguard year almost at its end point, plenty of hype has already started building for Modern Warfare 2 – the follow-up to 2019’s soft reboot of the popular Modern Warfare series.
The early access campaign has gone live but, even with the recent multiplayer beta, confirmed weapon details have been thin on the ground.
However, the beta and campaign, alongside previous leaks, mean we now have a lot of information relating to Modern Warfare 2’s weapon pool. There will doubtless be more that have been missed or will come via DLC, so keep your eyes peeled for more.
All Modern Warfare 2 weapons
There are some classic CoD weapons we know will feature (like the MP5) but others will make their debuts in the 2022 title.
Assault Rifles
- Chimera
- Lachmann-556
- STB 556
- M4
- M16
- Kastov 762
- Kastov 74-u
- Kastov 545
- M13B
- TAQ-56
Battle Rifles
- TAQ-V
- SO-14
- FTAC Recon
- Lachmann-762
Submachine Guns (SMGs)
- Lachmann Sub
- BAS-P
- MX9
- VAZNEV-9K
- FSS Hurricane
- MINIBAK
- PDSW 528
- VEL 46
- Fennec 45
Shotguns
- Lockwood 300
- Bryson 800
- Bryson 890
- Expedite 12
Light Machine Guns (LMGs)
- RAAL MG
- HCR 56
- 556 Icarus
- RPK
- RAPP H
- Sakin MG38
Marksman Rifles
- LM-S
- SP-R 208
- EBR-14
- SA-B 50
- Lockwood MK2
- TAQ-M
Sniper Rifles
- MCPR-300
- Victus XMR
- Signal 50
- LA-B 330
- SP-X 80
Melee
- Riot Shield
That’s every confirmed weapon so far. There’s almost certainly going to be more coming with seasonal updates and it’s fairly standard for some weapon names to change from pre-launch titles.
It’ll be sure to excite fans, with a host of classic weapons joined by new guns. Some diverge from Modern Warfare 2019 but appear very similar. For example, the MINIBAK looks almost identical to the PP-19 Bizon, while VEL 46 is deeply reminiscent of the MP7.
We’ll be sure to update this page when more weapons drop, so stay tuned.