All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Field Upgrades

Knowing how all the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Field Upgrades function will give you a huge advantage on the battlefield, so check out our hub for an explanation of every piece of equipment.

Field Upgrades can give you a huge advantage in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, especially when used effectively. Not only can Defensive Archetypes like Deploayble Cover save you from incoming fire, but Aggressive Archetypes like Battle Rage can provide a much-needed boost to health regen.

There are plenty of Field Upgrades to choose from in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, so we’ve provided a handy explanation for all of them. After all, knowing how each piece of equipment functions will help you choose the best Field Upgrades to use in the game.

All Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are designed with three common Operator archetypes in mind, these are as follows:

Aggressive Archetype: Operators who prefer the run-and-gun approach.

Operators who prefer the run-and-gun approach. Reactive Archetype: Operators who prefer a tactical playstyle.

Operators who prefer a tactical playstyle. Defensive Archetype: Operators who prefer to lock down and hold positions.

All the available Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 can be found below:

Deployable Cover

Defensive Archetype

Deployable Cover can be rapidly deployed when you and your team find yourself in an open location that lacks any defensive structures. This Field Upgrade can also be used to mount weapons like an LMG to help increase its accuracy.

Tactical Insertion

Reactive Archetype

Just like previous titles, Tactical Insertion marks a location as your next spawn point. It’s important to note that this Field Upgrade doesn’t have an effect in one-life modes like Search and Destroy.

Trophy System

Defensive Archetype

A deployable defense system that destroys up to three nearby pieces of equipment and projectiles. Trophy Systems are a lifesaver for those who want to counter enemy explosives. This Field Upgrade can also be placed on vehicles to deter rockets and other ordinances.

Portable Radar

Aggressive Archetype

As the name suggests, the Portable Radar can reveal nearby enemy locations. This is particularly useful on smaller multiplayer maps or in objective game modes where the radar’s coverage can help spot out enemy movements.

Battle Rage

Aggressive Archetype

An experimental stimulant that provides Operators with rapid health regeneration, Tactical Equipment resistance, and instant refresh to Tactical Sprint.

Suppression Mine

Defensive Archetype

A trip mine that emits a constant sound wave and disrupts enemy vision, slowing their movement when triggered. This Field Upgrade is particularly deadly when you’re locking down a zone or wish to alert your team when enemy players are nearby.

Loadout Drop

Reactive Archetype

Call in a team-based loadout crate that enables allied players to select an extra Primary Weapon. This Field Upgrade is particularly useful if you wish to switch weapons on the fly or provide aid to your allies.

Tactical Camera

Defensive Archetype

A remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. Use the Field Upgrade command to throw it, then do it again to connect to it. When left on its own, the camera will monitor the area, and warn players of nearby enemies by sound.

Munitions Box

Defensive Archetype

Just like previous CoD titles, the Munitions Box can be used to resupply Operators and is incredibly valuable when you’re out of bullets and equipment.

Smoke Airdrop

Reactive Archetype

The Smoke Airdrop enables players to call in a line of drones to deploy a thick wall of smoke at a targeted location. This Field Upgrade is great for providing cover or blocking a pesky sniper’s line of sight.

Inflatable Decoy

Defensive Archetype

A proximity-activated decoy mine, that upon activation will unleash an inflatable target that is deployed to confuse enemies. Operators can use the Field Upgrade command a second time for manual activation.

Recon Drone

Reactive Archetype

A remote-controlled drone that has manual and auto-marking capabilities. Great for spotting potential targets or for scouting out an area before moving zones. The Recone Drone can also be used as a makeshift bomb when C4 is attached to it.

DDOS

Aggressive Archetype

The DDOS Field Upgrade deactivates electronics and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short time. This Field Upgrade is particularly useful in locations where you suspect there will be lots of enemy equipment.

Anti-Armor Rounds

Reactive Archetype

Provides ammo that applies bonus damage against armored targets, which includes vehicles, equipment, body armor, and targets behind penetrable cover.

Dead Silence

Aggressive Archetype

Dead Silence temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Any kills secured via guns, melee, and throwing knife eliminations will reset the duration.

Many of the Field Upgrades above may have different uses in Warzone 2, so we’ll update this piece as soon as we hear more information. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.