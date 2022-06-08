How to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Prices, Vault Edition, Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available to order ahead of time. Here, we’re going to run through the different editions (Standard, Vault Edition), their prices, and how to place your pre-order.

The official reveal trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released on June 8 and orders were opened up soon after. The title officially launches on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC.

A press release states, “Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith, and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.”

Advertisement

With that said, you’re going to have to fork out more for this year’s game.

How much is Modern Warfare 2? Pre-order price

There are two editions available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

Infinity Ward raised the price from $60 to $70 for the Standard Edition of Modern Warfare 2, and the Vault Edition costs $109.99.

How to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

In order to pre-order the game, you will have to visit the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare website.

Here, you will find digital versions for both the Standard Edition and the Vault Edition. Fill in your details, such as your name and billing address, to complete your pre-order.

What comes with MW2 Vault Edition?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 offers players a “VIP” experience with the Vault Edition.

Advertisement

Here is everything that it includes:

Early Access to the Open Beta

Red Team 141 Operator pack

4 Operators: Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price

FJX Cinder – First-Ever Weapon Vault

Battle Pass (1 Season) + 50 Tier skips

Pre-purchasing either edition of the game will grant you early access to the Open Beta. All pre-purchase customers are also eligible to receive the Ghost Legacy Pack rewards at a later date.

Infinity Ward stated that “Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone are not available on Steam and a mobile phone number must be linked to your Steam account to play Modern Warfare 2.

It was also made clear in the press release that the minimum Open Beta duration is two days and Weapon Vault design will be limited to Weapon Vault contents at launch.

We will provide an update on a release date for the upcoming Open Beta in due course.