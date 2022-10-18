Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals abandoned Grand Prix map will be available after legal concerns

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

All videos and images of Grand Prix were deleted by Activision.

Modern Warfare 2 map Marina Bay Grand Prix mysteriously disappeared from promotional content, but a leak revealed the F1-themed map would be available at launch.

During Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta, players got their hands on four traditional multiplayer maps and two Ground War maps. Activision has not yet revealed how many maps will be included at launch.

A leak revealed the ‘greatest hits’ map pack is coming to MW2 in 2023, featuring classic Black Ops and Sledgehammer maps and Activision announced in its launch blog that on December 14, “another legendary Multiplayer map comes to Modern Warfare 2.”

While players expected to see Grand Prix in the Open Beta, it mysteriously disappeared from all marketing material and never showed up during the public play test. Fortunately, a leak claims all previous issues related to the situation have been taken care of.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 launches globally on October 28.

Grand Prix is allegedly returning to Modern Warfare 2

We got our first glimpse of Grand Prix at CoD Champs 2022. The map is a mid-range arena in Singapore where players battle it out around a race track.

On September 17, CharlieINTEL reported, “Activision has deleted all mentions of the Grand Prix map for Modern Warfare 2. The overview video and more have been removed from all social media. The map was originally announced to be in the beta.”

On October 18, Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope claimed, “Grand Prix will be playable at the launch of Modern Warfare 2. Issues surrounding the map were resolved.”

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, but players who pre-order the game receive campaign early access beginning on October 20.

Activision stated they will release a blog post featuring all maps closer to MW2’s release window, and we will provide an update regarding Marina Bay Grand Prix if its mentioned in there.