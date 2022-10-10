Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals campaign will get DLC

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A reputable Modern Warfare 2 leaker claims Call of Duty campaign DLC will come bundled with a special map pack in 2023 for the brand’s 20th anniversary.

Twitter user and leaker TheGhostOfHope shared cursory details about Modern Warfare 2’s supposed classic map pack last week.

Apparently, the content in question will launch as a “greatest hits” compilation of Call of Duty’s best maps as a part of Modern Warfare 2 Year 2.

Meant to celebrate the brand’s 20-year history, the pack will feature classic maps from titles developed by Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer, and Treyarch.

TheGhostOfHope additionally claimed Activision plans to charge for the DLC, though price-related specifics remain under wraps.

Is campaign DLC in the works for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

According to TheGhostOfHope, Call of Duty will receive story DLC sometime late in 2023. What’s more, it’ll supposedly arrive in a bundle with the aforementioned map pack.

Since the greatest hits-themed pack is rumored to launch during Modern Warfare 2’s second year of content, it’s possible the sequel will similarly support the campaign DLC.

Naturally, this uncorroborated report raises various questions about the future of content support for Modern Warfare 2. And there’s no telling when Activision will begin addressing them.

For now, though, Call of Duty faithfuls patiently await the release of the next major entry. Led by Infinity Ward, Modern Warfare 2 constitutes a direct continuation of the 2019 reboot.

Beta sessions hosted throughout September offered players a taste of what’s to come, but the full experience is now only a few weeks away.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hits PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Friday, October 28.