Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map guide: Classic MW2 maps, all POIs

The Warzone 2 map has officially been revealed as Al Mazrah, and it comes loaded with fresh gameplay features and a bunch of new POIs pulled from classic Modern Warfare 2 maps. Here’s everything you need to know about the map and its locations.

Warzone 2 was revealed at the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, as hundreds of creators landed in Los Angeles to try out the new battle royale, as well as the upcoming title Modern Warfare II.

With the next generation of Call of Duty due to drop across October and November, there are some huge changes coming to the franchise, one of the biggest of which is the all-new Warzone map.

Al Mazrah is a city in the fictional Republic of Adal in Western Asia, where players will be dropping in to 18 different POIs to get the better of their Warzone 2 opponents.

Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah POIs

Activision Al Mazrah is going to be very different to what Warzone players are used to.

Here’s the full list of Al Mazrah POIs, including details of those taken from classic Modern Warfare series maps:

Oasis

Taraq Village

Quarry (from Modern Warfare 2)

Rohan Oil

Al Mazrah City (includes Highrise from Modern Warfare 2)

Caves

Hydroelectric

Marshlands

Port

Sa’id City

Observatory (Modern Warfare 3’s Dome)

Al Sharim Pass

Cemetery

Akhdar Village (CoD 4: Modern Warfare’s Showdown)

Sawah Village

Sarrif Bay

Fortress

Airport (Modern Warfare 2’s Terminal)

There’s a good mix of classic maps that longtime CoD players will recognize, as well as new POIs that players will be able to get to grips with and sink their teeth into, including Sarrif Bay which is also a Ground War map in Modern Warfare II (2022).

It has already been leaked that Warzone 2 won’t have any small, Resurgence-inspired maps similar to Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep at launch, but that one will arrive in-game midway through 2023. Whether that one also includes classic MW maps remains to be seen.