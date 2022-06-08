Modern Warfare 2 is bringing “lethal” AI bots to Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is going to shake up Warzone with one of its biggest changes to date, featuring improved AI that some may call “bots”.

The game was given its worldwide reveal on June 8, with gameplay being revealed during Summer Game Fest.

A number of details have been shared regarding open beta early access, with players getting the opportunity to go hands-on with Infinity Ward’s sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare title.

Mark Grigsby, Animation Director at Infinity Ward, has discussed some of the upcoming changes for their popular battle royale title – one of which, Fortnite players will be very familiar with.

How AI will work in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone

During an early access event, Charlie Intel – a Dexerto sister website – was shown some gameplay footage, and was able to get hands-on with MW2.

Grigsby revealed that “lethal” Artificial Intelligence will bring the world of Modern Warfare to life like never before, stating NPCs will “provide an interesting and engaging experience” for Call of Duty players. This AI technology has been developed for all game modes, meaning it will feature in Campaign, Multiplayer, Co-Op, and Warzone.

The level of quality, he said, will not vary between these modes and the idea is that they’re so effective they will “command player respect.” Delving deeper into the feature, the Animation Director stated the bots will care for other characters, be aware of their surrounding like never before, and will have hunting techniques.

How will it work?

Comparing MW2 AI to that of the 2019 iteration, Grigsby said: “We noticed that AI would walk through hostile areas and not checking their corners…

“Looking around different parts and feel more natural, like human people who are nervous about their lives.”

After working with military personnel and advisors, Infinity Ward believes the new AI, empowered with motion-captured movements for realism, will check corners and hunt opponents in a smarter way than ever before.

They also teased that these bots could “protect areas that have cool things” in future Warzone iterations, with more information expected to be revealed at a later date. In Warzone 2, for example, AI could be used on “large scale maps, large scale environments” with one example being 300 AI operating in a space with 100 live players.

Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28, 2022 – so we’ll have to wait and see.