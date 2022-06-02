Modern Warfare 2 reveal set for June 8: Watch live action teaser

The reveal date for Modern Warfare 2 has finally been officially confirmed, as Call of Duty players gear up for the next installment of the iconic franchise.

After the success of Modern Warfare in 2019, Activision and Infinity Ward are putting out the next game in their reboot of the Modern Warfare trilogy, calling it Modern Warfare II — the same as the highly successful MW2 that released all the way back in 2009.

Fans have been speculating about the game for months, especially since it’s rumored to be bringing Warzone 2 with it, with discussions around what it will play like, and similar it will be to the classic CoD game.

Now, they’ve released a live-action teaser trailer for the new title, as well as confirming the full reveal date of Wednesday, June 8.

Watch MW2 live-action teaser trailer

This live-action trailer has given the CoD community its first look at what’s to come in the next game and how it might look.

Despite having no real gameplay footage, you can certainly get an idea of the feel of the game, as well as take a look at some of the terrains, locations, and weapons that will feature in the title.

With less than a week until the reveal, the Call of Duty community is no doubt about to go into overdrive piecing everything together from what we know about Modern Warfare 2.

With the game itself expected to drop on October 28, 2022, and be the first CoD title to have a two-year cycle rather than just one, it’s not long before we get to experience something truly brand new in Call of Duty.