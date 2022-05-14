Will Modern Warfare 2 have a multiplayer beta? Infinity Ward, leaks, rumors & more

With Activision and Infinity Ward confirming that CoD 2022 will be Modern Warfare 2 and a sequel to the 2019 title, many fans are wondering whether the game will have a multiplayer beta ahead of launch. Here, we run through everything we know relating to a Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now well into its life cycle and, as is standard with Activision’s FPS franchise, fans are turning their thoughts to the 2022 title.

Rumors about a Modern Warfare 2019 sequel have turned into confirmation of Modern Warfare 2 from Infinity Ward, which will reportedly focus on conflict with Colombia’s infamous drug cartels.

With the game confirmed, many community members are wondering whether there’ll be a multiplayer beta, as has become fairly standard for the CoD series.

Will there be a Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta?

Nothing relating to a Modern Warfare 2 beta has been confirmed by Activision, but it does seem likely there will be one ahead of the game’s launch.

Naturally, this won’t be guaranteed until it is officially announced, but recent titles have all had a beta of some kind ahead of release.

Dev studios use them to gain some early feedback and isolate obvious bugs and glitches, allowing the game’s launch to be smoother. Modern Warfare 2019, Infinity Ward’s last CoD title, did benefit from a multiplayer beta.

When is the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta & how will it work?

Again, this is purely speculative and based on historical precedent. It’s fair to assume that MW2 will be set for a late 2022 release, most likely in October or November.

We, therefore, expect any multiplayer beta to take place in late summer or early fall, coinciding with previous titles’ betas and allowing the devs time to implement changes and feedback.

Also, going off past titles suggests the beta will be weekend-based and, at least initially, only open to players who have pre-ordered the full game.

PlayStation bonuses seem less likely this year, with Microsoft’s infamous acquisition of Activision Blizzard meaning Xbox bonuses are now more probable.

That’s all there is to say about the Modern Warfare 2 beta for now. We will update this page as and when more information is available.