Modern Warfare 2 Grand Prix map mysteriously vanishes

Modern Warfare 2 fans were surprised when the new Grand Prix map was suspiciously absent from the beta after being promoted in tons of promotional material.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s beta is finally here, delivering a remaster years and years in the making.

Dedicated CoD fans dove in head first into the game’s new content which includes a switchable third-person camera, new weapons, and brand new visuals to modernize the game which originally launched way back in 2009.

While players have been discovering everything in the remaster, one specific new map players were looking forward to has seemingly vanished.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 will be accessible on a wide range of hardware at launch.

Modern Warfare 2 Grand Prix map not in beta

The MW2 beta began on September 16 for PlayStation only, and fans instantly noticed that the new Marina Bay Grand Prix map was not in the game.

In fact, all mention of the Grand Pix map seemed to be wiped from the game, after months of promotional material building hype around the map.

Grind Pix was slated to be an F1-inspired map in Modern Warfare 2, but now, might not make it into the game at all.

One unhappy CoD fan on social media said, “Took out the one map we all wanted to play, f*cked with the mini-map, gave us terrible movement with insane TTK, and a terrible perk system. On top of that, the unlocking of guns is a puzzle of its own. Any positives about this CoD?”

As of now, it is unclear why the map was removed, or if it will be put back into the game come full launch. If you are looking o get into the MW2 beta, we’ve got you covered.