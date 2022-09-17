Modern Warfare 2 new equipment guide: Lethals and Tacticals explained

Modern Warfare 2 is changing up the game when it comes to equipment so here’s the full breakdown on Lethals and Tacticals and how they work this time around.

The first taste of Modern Warfare 2 is here and fans are diving deep into the new era of Call of Duty multiplayer. While there are many recognizable elements from past titles, this year’s game does bring a few surprises to the table as well.

If you want to get ahead of the curve and start piecing the optimal loadout together for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about the Lethals and Tacticals to keep a leg up.

Lethal Equipment in Modern Warfare 2

Many of the items found in the Lethal section will be familiar to longtime players, but there is a newcomer that might be a bit of a headscratcher at first.

The Drill Charge is a new implement that players can throw at solid surfaces to force enemies hiding behind cover to either leave their spot or soak up some real damage. It goes deep into the surface and burns through the opposing side

Here’s the full list of Lethals at the time of the first beta:

C4

Claymore

Drill Charge

Frag Grenade

Molotov Cocktail

Proximity Mine

Sticky Grenade (Semtex)

Thermite

Throwing Knife

All of the other items work exactly as they have in previous games, albeit with an updated look.

Tactical Equipment in Modern Warfare 2

The Tactical section also remains pretty similar to that of Modern Warfare (2019) with the exception of the Shock Stick. This EMP-like device will stick to whatever it’s thrown at while it destroys equipment, disables vehicles, and even dishes out an electrical charge to the opposition.

Here are all the Tacticals in the game as of the beta:

Decoy Grenade

Flash Grenade

Gas Grenade

Heartbeat Sensor

Shock Stick

Smoke Grenade

Snapshot Grenade

Spotter Scope

Stim

Stun Grenade

That’s everything for now, but we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest information if more equipment is revealed ahead of launch.